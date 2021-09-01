Bob Newhart Net Worth: How Wealthy Is The Comedy Legend?
If Jerry Seinfeld and Conan O’Brien are among your favorite comedians today, or if you count Modern Family and The Office among the funniest TV shows of our generation, you have Bob Newhart to thank. The influential stand-up comic and actor made a name for himself playing the ultimate “straight man.” He never relied on gimmicks or a wacky schtick; instead, he delivered laughs by making sharp observations about everyday life. His timeless approach has worked on stage as well as in film and television.www.gossipcop.com
Comments / 0