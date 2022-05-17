ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

7 Romantic Proposal Spots in San Francisco

By Jacob Cala
sftravel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to pop the question, there is no better place to do it than the city that lives and breathes unconditional love. No matter what you’re looking for in a proposal spot, you’ll be able to find it in San Francisco. All of these locations are outdoors, meaning that...

www.sftravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

Visitor's Guide

Now's the perfect time to plan your trip to San Francisco, whether it's your first time or your next time. Use our updated all-digital 2022 San Francisco Traveler Visitor's Guide to find out what's new in the city this year! Get trip planning tools and learn about:. FAQs about San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We're going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won't enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Monterey

There is no better time for an epic California road trip! Whether you're heading south from San Francisco or north from Los Angeles, a classic and spectacular route awaits along the Pacific Coast’s Highway One, through beautiful Monterey County. One hundred and twenty-nine miles (207 km) of Highway One, from Monterey through Big Sur and down to San Luis Obispo, has been declared an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Scenic Byways Program and a State Scenic Highway by the State of California. The scenery simply can't be beat!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
sftravel.com

San Francisco Neighborhoods: Where on Earth Did That Name Come From?

By some counts San Francisco has more than 140 different neighborhoods – some of which are more attitude than latitude. Names are often based on historic land grants, and occasionally coined by residents. To the first-time visitor, they can be a little confusing. To help you navigate some of our major neighborhoods, we consulted a number of sources including Gerald Adams’ “The Neighborhoods of San Francisco.” Adams, a former staff writer for the San Francisco Examiner and later a contributor to San Francisco Chronicle whose beat included Planning Commission hearings and urban planning, tried to clear up what he called “a mess” in a definite guide appearing as a supplement in 1977 to the San Francisco Sunday Examiner and Chronicle. We also turned to the San Francisco Almanac, published in 1995 by Gladys Hansen, the city archivist for the San Francisco Public Library for 47 years, as well as Wikipedia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Flaky Empanadas From a Mission District Argentinian Shop Land at Salesforce Tower

Paula Capovilla, co-owner of Venga Empanadas in the Mission District, first moved to San Francisco in 2002. She and business partner Pablo Romano — who, like Capovilla, made his trek to the city from Argentina in the 1990s — agreed there was a lack of empanadas in their new home and decided to do something about it. Together, they opened Venga Empanadas in 2012 on Valencia Street before launching another location in Redwood City. Now, the small Argentinian shop will spread the empanada gospel even further with a third location in Salesforce Tower opening on May 27. “We don’t find too many Argentinian places in San Francisco,” Capovilla says. “We really want our business to be a chance for people to learn about Argentinian food, and the empanada tradition.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#Romanticism#Hiking Trails#The Sutro Baths
sftravel.com

Getting to San Francisco From the Airport is Easy with BART

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART) is the fast, easy, low-cost way to get from San Francisco International Airport or Oakland International Airport to San Francisco. The fare to downtown San Francisco is only $9.65 ($19.30 round trip). That's less than a shuttle van ($19), an average Uber/Lyft ride ($27), and $40 less than an average taxi ($50). Taking BART avoids road traffic and is only a half-hour ride from to San Francisco, with three to four trains convenient departures each hour. The BART station at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is in the International Terminal , and accessible via a short walk from Terminals 1 and 3, or via the free AirTrain's red line. To get to downtown San Francisco, board an Antioch-bound train to one of the four downtown San Francisco stations (Civic Center, Powell Street, Montgomery Street, Embarcadero). Travelers at SFO-area hotels can get a cheaper fare by taking the Antioch-bound line at the nearby Millbrae, San Bruno, or South San Francisco stations to the BART downtown San Francisco stations. From the downtown San Francisco stations, it's a short cab ride or walk to many hotels, attractions, dining, and more of what San Francisco offers. Once at a San Francisco station, you can also easily transfer to Dublin/Pleasanton, Richmond, or Warm Springs/South Fremont train to access Oakland, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, and other destinations in the East Bay. For more information on traveling from and returning to SFO, visit BART's SFO airport connection guide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Top 10 San Francisco Family Activities

It's time to round up the kids and head for San Francisco, the perfect 49 square miles for your next family vacation. Looking for kid-friendly culture? We've got it. Outdoor space to play? There's plenty of it. Educational experiences so fun that the kids won't even realize they're learning? We basically invented it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF boat yard, eatery fighting for new lease with port

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jointly-owned boat yard and restaurant are negotiating with the Port of San Francisco to stay on the city’s waterfront after ending up with an outstanding rent balance of $900,000. San Francisco Boat Works, which offers boat repair and maintenance, and The Ramp Restaurant, are located in the city’s Mission Bay […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

What's Coming to San Francisco in 2020

In a city as vibrant, diverse and creative as San Francisco, it's hard to zero in on just a few things to see, do, and eat—but we'll give it our best shot. Here are some of the major milestones, special events and limited time opportunities coming to the City by the Bay in 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tracking down the elusive Tiburon mariposa lily, only found in the Bay Area

The Tiburon mariposa lily (Courtesy Eric Hunt, Creative Commons) The Tiburon mariposa lily — also known as Calochortus tiburonensis — is rare. So rare it’s found in only one spot in the entire world: a serpentine outcrop in Marin County’s Ring Mountain Preserve. Adding to the flower’s geographic rarity is a temporal one. The flower only blooms a few weeks each year — usually appearing in late May or early June, and all but disappearing by July.
TIBURON, CA
thewildcattribune.com

10 Social Media Worthy Places to Visit in the Bay Area

As social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and VSCO have become increasingly popular among teens over the years, new trends have also emerged. From cohesive Instagram feeds to a new emphasis on candids and color schemes, these standards have transformed social media into more than just a way to share glimpses of your life.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFist

First Bay Area Eataly Location Gets an Opening Date, and Here Are Some Food Pics

We have a June 16 Grand Opening now officially scheduled for Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair location of the Italian food emporium Eataly, which will be a staggering three stories, 45,000 square feet, and have two dedicated restaurants. Shopping malls are suddenly cool again, or at least, the ones...
sftravel.com

San Francisco On Screen: Where Famous Films & TV Shows Were Shot Around the City

The film industry might have started in Southern California, but San Francisco has a long and colorful history with film that will make any self-proclaimed film geek giddy. From cinema classics to today’s biggest blockbusters, San Francisco has made plenty of appearances on the silver screen. Here are some of our favorite film locations in the city when you get a chance to come visit. While you're are at home, here's how you can view San Francisco on your TV whenever you feel a binge coming on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Great San Francisco Restaurants With Waterfront Dining

Outdoor dining is back on the menu, so why not see what's being served up at some of San Francisco's best waterfront restaurants? These establishments along the Embarcadero, Fisherman's Wharf, and PIER 39 offer you a feast for the eyes, as well as your other senses. The best part? With our walkable waterfront just on the other side of your table, you can take a stroll to burn off whatever indulgences strike your fancy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy