7 Romantic Proposal Spots in San Francisco

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART) is the fast, easy, low-cost way to get from San Francisco International Airport or Oakland International Airport to San Francisco. The fare to downtown San Francisco is only $9.65 ($19.30 round trip). That's less than a shuttle van ($19), an average Uber/Lyft ride ($27), and $40 less than an average taxi ($50). Taking BART avoids road traffic and is only a half-hour ride from to San Francisco, with three to four trains convenient departures each hour. The BART station at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is in the International Terminal , and accessible via a short walk from Terminals 1 and 3, or via the free AirTrain's red line. To get to downtown San Francisco, board an Antioch-bound train to one of the four downtown San Francisco stations (Civic Center, Powell Street, Montgomery Street, Embarcadero). Travelers at SFO-area hotels can get a cheaper fare by taking the Antioch-bound line at the nearby Millbrae, San Bruno, or South San Francisco stations to the BART downtown San Francisco stations. From the downtown San Francisco stations, it's a short cab ride or walk to many hotels, attractions, dining, and more of what San Francisco offers. Once at a San Francisco station, you can also easily transfer to Dublin/Pleasanton, Richmond, or Warm Springs/South Fremont train to access Oakland, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, and other destinations in the East Bay. For more information on traveling from and returning to SFO, visit BART's SFO airport connection guide.

