Pittsburgh, PA

PIT offering new flights for travelers as number of passengers rise

Beaver County Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINDLAY TWP. — Visitors to the Pittsburgh International Airport have a variety of new options available for their travel needs this season. Airport officials announced the terminal is offering 21 new routes across the United States, with some airlines offering temporary flights to high demand areas and adding new locations to typical flight schedules. Terminals will also now host two new airlines, Breeze Airways and Contour Airlines.

