14-townhome project near downtown Flowery Branch is up for vote Thursday

A townhome development is proposed next to a nearly finished retail-residential building off Main Street in Flowery Branch. The request is set to go before the Flowery Branch City Council at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3. - photo by Jeff Gill

A 14-townhome project near downtown Flowery Branch is set for a vote Thursday, Sept. 2.

South Hall LLC is seeking to build the townhomes on three lots off Church Street behind Atlanta-based The Residential Group’s new retail-residential building off Main Street.

The company is seeking to rezone the property from traditional neighborhood district to central business district to allow for the project. Single-family homes are now on the property.

“This item's details will not be available until the evening of the meeting,” according to the council’s agenda for the Thursday meeting.

“We are still working through the conditions of zoning and did not want to release incomplete information,” city planner Rich Atkinson said Tuesday, Aug. 31.