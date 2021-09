As the 2021-22 season looms, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be headed back to the Atlantic Division, along with every other team and their respective divisions. On the forefront, this is a bad thing. We all saw how much of a walk in the park the Leafs’ 2020-21 regular season was, so they’ve got some odds stacked against them now that they’re back in a division with teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers, and the Boston Bruins.