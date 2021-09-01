Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

A defiant Biden calls Afghanistan exit a ‘success’

By Nick Niedzwiadek
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URPzq_0biZyopR00


Updated: 08/31/2021 05:04 PM EDT

A defiant President Joe Biden called the Afghanistan evacuation effort a “success” on Tuesday, in a speech that marked the end of the United States’ 20-year engagement in the country.

“As we close 20 years of war and strife and pain and sacrifice, it’s time to look at the future, not the past,” Biden said. “I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America.”

His speech came almost exactly 24 hours after Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, announced that the last military flights out of Afghanistan had departed Hamid Karzai International Airport.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there were between 100 and 200 American citizens who “wanted to leave” Afghanistan but remained in the country. Biden confirmed that estimate on Tuesday and said the U.S. and others would continue to work to evacuate people out of Afghanistan.

“For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline,” the president said. “We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”

Biden’s tone was remarkably similar to the one he displayed in his speech following the fall of Kabul a little more than two weeks ago. Both were marked with sharp criticisms for the deposed Afghan political leadership and Biden’s unwavering commitment to bring the war to a close.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said on Tuesday, “and I was not extending a forever exit.”

Biden’s speech capped a tumultuous month in which the Afghan government and security forces collapsed with breathtaking speed, forcing the U.S. to cooperate with the Taliban in order to ensure that evacuations could continue as countless lives hung in the balance.

Administration officials have stressed that the operation was “the largest noncombatant” evacuation in U.S. military history. More than 123,000 people were evacuated, including 79,000 since Aug. 14.

But the withdrawal was marred by a terrorist attack last week that killed more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, as well as by the government’s acknowledgement that tens of billions of dollars in military equipment had fallen into the Taliban’s hands.


On Tuesday, military officials tamped down reports that the U.S. had abandoned military dogs in Kabul, underscoring the government’s ongoing battle to counter perceptions that final stages of the drawdown were hasty and chaotic.

“To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs,” John Kirby, the Pentagon’s top spokesman wrote on Twitter. “Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care.”

Throughout the process, the Biden administration remained adamant about meeting its self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline, even as doing so infuriated Republicans — some of whom have called for Biden’s removal from office — raised tensions between the White House and Democrats in Congress, and rankled some of the closest U.S. allies.

The president and his advisers have repeatedly said that they were determined to bring the war in Afghanistan to a close and did not want to extend the timeline for withdrawal — potentially upsetting the delicate balance with the Taliban and putting additional people in harm’s way.

“Leaving August the 31st is not due to an arbitrary deadline. It was designed to save American lives,” Biden said.

The White House is eager to put the Afghanistan saga behind it and refocus on pressing domestic concerns, even as the ramifications appear likely to stretch on for months, if not years.

There are tens of thousands of Afghans and their families who will need to be resettled in the U.S. and other countries — a formidable logistical challenge — and a raft of congressional committees are embarking upon investigations of the exit from Afghanistan.

The international community will also have to figure out its approach with regard to the Taliban now that they have seized control of Afghanistan. The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the Taliban to honor its humanitarian commitments, although China and Russia notably refused to sign on and argued that it was an attempt to distract from the United States’ handling of the withdrawal.

Blinken said on Monday that the U.S. was relocating its diplomatic presence for Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar, after shuttering its embassy in Kabul earlier this month as the situation deteriorated.

Comments / 2

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
114K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S Central Command#State#Americans#Afghans#The U S Military#Pentagon#Twitter#Republicans#The White House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
WorldBirmingham Star

Top US Diplomat, Defense Secretary Discuss Afghanistan in Qatar Visit

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, with their Qatari counterparts as part of a visit to discuss the effort to evacuate Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan and other regional issues. "Honored to meet with Qatari Amir Al...
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to testify next week before a congressional panel examining the country’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of its two-decade war, the longest in U.S. history. Opposition Republican lawmakers and some Democratic colleagues of President Joe Biden have...
U.S. Politicsbleedingheartland.com

The lie wasn't the worst thing Ernst said about Biden, Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst became fodder for fact-checkers last week when she wrongly said of President Joe Biden, “Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe. And I feel that by not acknowledging his gratitude for them, he’s diminishing their service.”
Presidential Electiontheohiostar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Hoover, ALYellowhammer News

U.S. Rep. Palmer: ‘Disturbing’ Biden would call Afghanistan ‘an extraordinary success’ while flags flown at half staff

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover), the chairman of the U.S. House Republican Policy Committee, discussed U.S. policy and the Afghanistan withdrawal during an appearance on Newsmax TV. Palmer called it “disturbing” the Biden administration would declare the Afghanistan withdrawal an “extraordinary success” at the same time that flags...

Comments / 0

Community Policy