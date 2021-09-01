CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Ida’s remnants on track to bring heavy rain, flooding threat, risk of tornadic activity to NJ

By News 12 Staff
News 12 New Jersey meteorologists are tracking the path of Ida as the storm heads north, with the chance for severe local impacts.

Meteorologist Dave Curren says that remnants from the cyclone are expected to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of the state late Wednesday into early Thursday.

New Jersey has already seen a lot of rain this summer, most recently from the remnants of Henri. That storm caused flooding in parts of central New Jersey which destroyed some homes.

Curren says that some storms will move through northern New Jersey by Wednesday morning. He says that these will be hit-or-miss showers that will produce periods of heavy rain before letting up.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

But Curren says that the bulk of the storms will develop by Wednesday evening and last into Thursday morning. Curren say that this will be the time that has the best potential for severe weather and flash flooding.

We could also see the risk of some tornadoes forming from the severe weather.

The storms should move out by late Thursday morning, but flooding dangers will remain as the rivers and creeks around the state overflow.

Drier and sunnier weather is expected for Friday and into the Labor Day holiday weekend. But temperatures are expected to be slightly below average in the upper-70s.

