When people retreated from cities to the suburbs due to COVID, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

Families First Coronavirus Response Act was created to provide federally funded paid sick leave for those sick with COVID-19. Workers with COVID-19 can take paid emergency leave—at least for now. The U.S. is one of the only developed nations without universal sick leave. The problem is that less than one half of workers in America know it’s available, according to a new study. Researchers add that cases of sick employees who couldn’t take time off work have tripled during the pandemic.

