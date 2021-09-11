CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When people retreated from cities to the suburbs due to COVID, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

By Leslie Albrecht
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

Christine H
17d ago

It’s also the middle class! A lot of us don’t have 2nd houses to run off to or opportunities to leave but that doesn’t mean we’re poor. It’s not all about the extremes ( rich vs. poor) there are a lot of us that are in the middle that seems to be forgotten and left behind!

FOX 28 Spokane

Cities That Fell Behind on Their Mortgages During COVID-19

After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the policies put in place to protect homeowners and renters are coming to an end, and this fall could see a wave of foreclosures and evictions as a result. From early on in the pandemic, policymakers enacted measures...
REAL ESTATE
Occupational Health Safety

Data shows some Workers Across the United States are not Aware of Paid Sick Leave Protections Due to Coronavirus

Families First Coronavirus Response Act was created to provide federally funded paid sick leave for those sick with COVID-19. Workers with COVID-19 can take paid emergency leave—at least for now. The U.S. is one of the only developed nations without universal sick leave. The problem is that less than one half of workers in America know it’s available, according to a new study. Researchers add that cases of sick employees who couldn’t take time off work have tripled during the pandemic.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

$15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we mark Labor Day, an occasion that celebrates workers, the country is in the throes of what some consider a labor shortage. After widespread recognition of the risks frontline workers undertake and the protections they need, companies in traditionally low-wage industries are struggling to hire, and workers are leaving jobs at record rates.
ECONOMY
