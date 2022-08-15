ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Survivor’ Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCYuC_0biXm0Xw00

Surviving parenthood! After competing on the CBS show, many Survivor alums have gone on to welcome children — some, even, with their fellow cast members!

Amber Brkich and "Boston" Rob Mariano , for instance, competed on Survivor: All-Stars in 2003 before they went on to compete in the Amazing Race . The pair wed in April 2005 and now share four daughters — Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adeline .

"Being a father is by far the most fulfilling thing I've ever done,” the Massachusetts native gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in 2011. "Dressing them alike is so much fun, and they love it, too! They play so well together!”

In November 2020, Sierra Dawn Thomas announced that she would be joining the list of Survivor cast members with kids. The season 30 alum was expecting her first child with former costar Joe Anglim .

"The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the Utah native captioned her baby bump debut at the time. "It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

Her husband wrote in a post of his own: "Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts.”

The following month, the then-expectant star shared more details on finding out about her pregnancy. "Joe’s birthday was coming up and I wanted to surprise him then,” the barrel racer explained via Instagram in December 2020. "I was all alone [taking my pregnancy test], staring in the bathroom mirror with tears of happiness falling down my face trying to wrap my head around this incredible blessing that has now become a reality. Baby Anglim, I can’t wait to hold you, love you, and watch you as you grow and change the world. I can’t wait to watch you have your dad wrapped around your little finger because I know you will! Whatever you wanna be, you’re gonna be a great one! I can’t wait to meet you!”

The couple, who got engaged in April 2019 and married seven months later, welcomed their daughte r, Della, in May 2021.

“Our world is forever changed,” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble.”

Keep scrolling to see more Survivor stars’ photos with their babies, from Angie Layton to Tyson Apostol .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Apostol
Person
Rob Mariano
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Cbs#The Amazing Race
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence: I ‘Choose Me Instead’

A major milestone. Cheryl Burke celebrated four years of sobriety amid her headline-grabbing split from husband Matthew Lawrence. “Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety 🙏🏼,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, announced in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, August 14, which she captioned with several celebratory emojis. Burke’s post included several hashtags, from “#soberlife” to “#onedayatatime” and “#choosemeinstead.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Details ‘Fun’ Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup: ‘He Spent the Night’

What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston! Naomie Olindo turned heads after revealing she hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith at his mom’s dog wedding. “Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Naomie, 29, asked pal Leva Bonaparte in Bravo’s all-new teaser from the Thursday, August 18, episode of Southern Charm. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

186K+
Followers
20K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy