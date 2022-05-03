‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Zach and Tori Roloff Have the Cutest Kids: Photo Album

Parenting goals! Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff ’s kids — sons Jackson and Josiah, and daughter Lilah — are the absolute cutest.

The TLC couple, who wed in July 2015, welcomed Jackson in May 2017 followed by his sister two years later in November 2019. The proud parents have been doing a great job raising their little ones, and fans love watching their sweet dynamic.

Zach gave some insight into his parenting philosophy during an episode of LPBW in 2020. During the show, he encouraged Tori to go to a friend’s birthday party at a spa and assured her he was happy to handle the kids on his own.

"It's not babysitting. You're the dad. Take some responsibility," he said at the time. "Moms bring something special to the table, so do dads."

Zach noted that he’s fully enjoying the small moments with Jackson and Lilah while they’re still young. “Embrace those moments when your kids are just looking at you because they are special," the Oregon native added.

More children seem to be on the table for the reality TV couple. Tori and Zach opened up about their plans for baby No. 3 while reflecting on suffering a “traumatic” miscarriage in March 2021.

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori explained via Instagram at the time. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

That being said, the photographer acknowledged during an interview with Us Weekly in June 2021 that they are “still hopeful” to have another child “one day.”

“Until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are,” she said, adding that adoption is also “definitely” on the table.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Zach noted. “I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

The couple welcomed their third child — a son named Josiah Luke — in April 2022. “The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori announced via Instagram following his birth.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.