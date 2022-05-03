ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Zach and Tori Roloff Have the Cutest Kids: Photo Album

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Parenting goals! Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff ’s kids — sons Jackson and Josiah, and daughter Lilah — are the absolute cutest.

Behold the Most Stylish Celebrity Nurseries and Children's Rooms

The TLC couple, who wed in July 2015, welcomed Jackson in May 2017 followed by his sister two years later in November 2019. The proud parents have been doing a great job raising their little ones, and fans love watching their sweet dynamic.

Zach gave some insight into his parenting philosophy during an episode of LPBW in 2020. During the show, he encouraged Tori to go to a friend’s birthday party at a spa and assured her he was happy to handle the kids on his own.

"It's not babysitting. You're the dad. Take some responsibility," he said at the time. "Moms bring something special to the table, so do dads."

Zach noted that he’s fully enjoying the small moments with Jackson and Lilah while they’re still young. “Embrace those moments when your kids are just looking at you because they are special," the Oregon native added.

More children seem to be on the table for the reality TV couple. Tori and Zach opened up about their plans for baby No. 3 while reflecting on suffering a “traumatic” miscarriage in March 2021.

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori explained via Instagram at the time. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

That being said, the photographer acknowledged during an interview with Us Weekly in June 2021 that they are “still hopeful” to have another child “one day.”

“Until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are,” she said, adding that adoption is also “definitely” on the table.

Stars Who Had Secret Pregnancies: Who Kept Their Births Private?

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Zach noted. “I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

The couple welcomed their third child — a son named Josiah Luke — in April 2022. “The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori announced via Instagram following his birth.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big World#Us Weekly
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy