‘Easily The Best Defense In The League’: Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Sees Similarities Between Super Bowl 50 Defense And This Team’s

By Michael Spencer
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmc0c_0biTmILx00

Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall recently joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live .

DENVER (CBS4) – Brandon Marshall, who was a starter on the Broncos Super Bowl 50 defense which finished the season ranked first in the NFL, sees similarities between the 2021 defense and his former team.

“They can be just as good. Will they be just as good, that’s another conversation, but they can be. They have the talent. You look at it on paper, from top to bottom, they can be easily the best defense in the league in my opinion,” said Marshall.

(credit: CBS)

Marshall said while he expects the Broncos to have a good year, he expects the Raiders to also make some noise in the AFC West.

“I’m putting the Raiders second,” said Marshall when asked about his AFC West rankings.

“I’ll put Broncos three and Chargers four. I have to give the Raiders number two because they played well last year, and to me their biggest addition was Gus Bradley as the defensive coordinator. They have a premier defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley and I think that elevates their team.”

The Broncos will begin the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 when they visit the New York Giants.

