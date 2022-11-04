ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ to ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By Jenzia Burgos
 4 days ago
Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money?

Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long music career or her starring role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the Disney Channel alum is the definition of multi-faceted—and her net worth certainly reflects that. For everything we know about Selena Gomez’s net worth and salary, just keep on reading below.

What was Selena Gomez’s salary on Wizards of Waverly Place?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UHmh_0biSOQEm00
Image: Everett Collection.

Selena got her start in the entertainment industry when she was just 7 years old, having landed a role on the children’s TV show Barney & Friends. It was here where Selena met her future friend and fellow Disney alum, Demi Lovato—and she was able to bring home a generous paycheck in the process. According to Money Inc., Selena made about $3,000 per episode.

It wasn’t long after until Selena continued landing roles on other major kids’ TV shows, like Disney’s Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Her real big break, however, came when she was cast on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She played magic-wielding teen Alex Russo on the series, a role which earned her an estimated $30,000 per episode, per Money Inc.

In an August 2021 interview with RadioTimes.com, Selena reflected on her Disney days with pride. “I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney,” she shared. “It kind of shaped who I am in a way.” Later, Selena went into further detail about her working relationship with Disney while starring in Wizards of Waverly Place, noting that she was well taken care of during her tenure. “I have to say, I’m very lucky,” she shared. “As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that.”

What is Selena Gomez’s salary for Only Murders in the Building?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaXD3_0biSOQEm00
Image: Everett Collection.

According to a 2021 report by Variety, Selena’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned $600,000 per episode of Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu murder mystery series. While details about Selena’s salary were missing from the report, it’s probably safe to assume that she was also earning a salary within a similar range alongside the seasoned actors.

While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022 ahead of the Only Murders in the Building season two premiere, Selena gushed about her co-stars, revealing that she’s always just trying to “keep up” with them and learn from their comedic chops. “I’m always hoping that I can keep up with them,” Selena said. “The goal is to always just try to make a joke, and I do ask if they think something is funny, and if they don’t, they are honest with me. It’s actually really nice. I do feel like I get to learn a lot.” She added, “What I’ve learned is to be more snarky with my jokes. I think I have a little more bite now. I will make a small dig, and Marty will look at me, and say, ‘I showed her that. I taught her well.’” Meanwhile, her co-stars Steve and Martin also sang her praises. “I must say she’s a quick learner,” Short shared. “And she’s such a great actress because she pretended to know who we were when we first started working, but really she had to Google me to find out,” he joked.

How much does Selena Gomez make from her music career?

Selena officially launched her solo music career in 2013 with the release of her single “Come & Get It.” Soon after, the Disney alum released her first solo album, Stars Dance, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, Selena’s musical success has only continued to grow. By 2020, Selena released her third studio album, Rare. The album, which sold over 117,000 units in its first week according to Billboard, also marks her third number one album on the Billboard 200 charts.

While Selena likely earns a generous salary from her record sales, it’s her touring revenue that really brings home the millions. Selena’s 2014 “Stars Dance Tour,” for example, made an estimated $20.3 million at the box office, while her 2016 “Revival Tour” made $35.6 million, according to Seventeen.

How much does Selena Gomez make from Instagram?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJDy2_0biSOQEm00
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

As if she didn’t have enough accolades, Selena also once held the title of Instagram’s most-followed person, according to Insider. The singer beat out celebs like Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner for the position—one which ultimately led to her becoming the highest-paid celebrity on the social media platform in 2017. According to Insider, Selena was earning anywhere up to an estimated $800,000 per sponsored Instagram post at the time—a number that has only likely continued to grow over the years. Though she’s one of the most followed people on social media, Selena told Good Morning America in 2022 about how she’s stayed off from social media in recent years for her mental health. “I haven’t been on the internet in four-and-a-half years… It has changed my life completely,” she said at the time. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said in the interview.

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2022 is an estimated $85 million. Along with her earnings from her Instagram sponsorships and TV and movie career, Selena’s net worth is where it’s at today thanks to a series of other factors—including her brand partnerships, makeup and clothing lines. These include a $30 million collaboration with Puma, as reported by E! News, along with brand partnerships with Coach, Kmart and more.

In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Selena opened up about the insecurities she’s had since her start as a child star. “A voice that comes in my head that says that, ‘You miss this. That sucked. That sucked. Oh, you get a glimpse of yourself on the screen—wow, that looks pretty fucking shittty,” she said. “It just sucks the life out of me, and I don’t want to perform. The pressure is just overwhelming.”

Selena also told Rolling Stone in 2022 about her struggles with suicidal thoughts and how she sought in-person treatment four times. “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there,” she said. She told the magazine at the time that she had been been to “four treatment centers,” adding: “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.” She continued, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”

Selena also explained that her mental health struggles, in part, came from the pressure she put on herself for different stages of her life. “I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” she said. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.” She also revealed that she felt like she “never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities”—aside from her best friend, Taylor Swift whom she described as her “only friend in the industry.” She continued, “I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Only Murders in the Building is now available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it online for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

