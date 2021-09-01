Cancel
Cambria County, PA

Six COVID-19 deaths in region among 21 statewide

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 7 days ago
Six of 21 additional COVID-19 deaths recorded statewide on Tuesday came from this region.

Cambria, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one new death, and Westmoreland County added two more fatalities.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,249 new cases, bringing the state totals to 1,300,368 cases and 28,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.

Cambria County had 37 new cases, Somerset County had 17, Bedford County had 11, Blair County had 26, Indiana County had 20, Clearfield County had 18, Centre County had 26 and Westmoreland County had 91.

Combining updates from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 165,202 doses in the past seven days adding 80,399 Pennsylvanians to those who are fully vaccinated.

The state totals are now 14,096,839 doses administered and 6,845,743 people fully vaccinated.

