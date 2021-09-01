Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sneaker company Allbirds wants to pioneer the 'sustainable public equity offering' by convincing potential IPO investors it's meeting ESG goals

By Matthew Fox
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvMSC_0biLvS6e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryZj2_0biLvS6e00

Allbirds

  • Sustainable sneaker company Allbirds took its first steps to go public on Tuesday with its S-1 filing.
  • Allbirds detailed its commitment to sustainability and revealed financial results in the filing.
  • The company was targeting a valuation of at least $2 billion in June, according to Bloomberg.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Allbirds, the direct-to-consumer sneaker company focused on sustainability, made the first steps necessary to go public on Tuesday with its S-1 filing submission to the SEC.

The company, which was founded in 2016, was valued at $1.7 billion in its last funding round, and was targeting a valuation of at least $2 billion in June, according to a Bloomberg report.

Allbirds detailed in the S-1 filing its plans to pioneer a "sustainable public equity offering," which is "an expression of our belief and commitment that our environmental credentials are not in conflict with phenomenal financial outcomes."

The company said in its filing that it is committed to establishing "rigorous, objective, and clearly defined ESG criteria, and holding ourselves accountable to meeting those criteria." The criteria established by the company is meant to be assessed by a third party and provides an easily replicated framework that other companies can use in their own IPOs, the filing said.

Allbirds also said in the filing that it hopes to "reward investors with eye-popping returns over the long-term," adding that it will "work our tails off to do just that."

But Allbirds will likely need to turn profitable to delight investors, which it has yet to do. According to the S-1 filing, Allbirds' net loss was $14.5 million in 2019, which ballooned to $25.9 million in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the accelerated losses, revenue is on the rise at Allbirds, jumping to $219.3 million in 2020 from $193.7 million in 2019. In the first six months of 2021, Allbirds recorded $117.5 billion.

While Allbirds operates 27 physical stores, 89% of the company's revenue came from online. The company ultimately expects to grow its store count to "hundreds," according to the filing.

Allbirds plans to trade under the ticker symbol "BIRD" and list its shares on the Nasdaq.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Sneaker#Ipos#Esg#Allbirds Sustainable#Bloomberg#Sec#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

Retired investors need to protect their wealth as much as they grow it. The ideal retirement stocks pay reliable dividends, have dominant businesses, and produce steady growth. In this low-interest rate environment, retirees can still thrive with a sound investment strategy. It's vital to protect your nest egg during your...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Dutch Bros to offering 21.1 million shares in IPO, priced at $18 to $20 each

Dutch Bros Inc., an operator of drive-through shops that serve hot and cold drinks mostly in western states, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday with plans to offer 21.1 million shares priced at $18 to $20 each. BofA Securities, JP Morgan and Jefferies are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks working on the deal. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BROS." Proceeds will be used to purchase additional Class A shares -- the company is planning to have four classes of stock with differing voting rights. The company had a net loss of $13.6 million, or 32 cents a share, in the first six months of the year, narrower than the loss of $16.5 million, or 38 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $227.9 million from $327.4 million.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Avantor To Acquire Masterflex In All-cash Deal Valued At $2.9 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets of privately-held Antylia Scientific, a portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.9 billion, subject to final...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Roger Federer-backed sneaker company On looks to raise $622M in IPO

The Roger Federer-backed sneaker company, On, is sprinting to the public markets with an IPO that could raise as much as $622 million, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. Zurich-based On is one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands in the world. It opened its first-ever store in Manhattan...
RetailTechCrunch

Meet retail’s new sustainability strategy: Personalization

Reducing waste is key to meeting environmental milestones, and some retail firms have narrowed in on a unique approach to minimize what their customers throw away: personalization. Accurate personalization can guide consumers to the right products, reducing waste while increasing conversion and loyalty. Reducing waste is key to meeting environmental...
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
BusinessFinancial Times

Flipkart founder files to launch Vanguard ETF vehicle

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Navi Mutual Fund, the fund unit acquired by Sachin Bansal, co-founder of massive Indian online retailer Flipkart, is set to make a Vanguard strategy available in the country through a new fund-of-funds scheme.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Allbirds IPO peddles altruism with ESG feathers

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sustainable investing doesn’t have to be an act of money-losing altruism. In the case of Allbirds, it might be, though. The self-described "purpose-native" maker of shoes popular with Silicon Valley types hopes its so-called sustainable public equity offering will start a trend. If it does, capital markets could be better off. But investors who pile in may end up helping the planet at their own expense.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com Nears Deal To Acquire China Logistics

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) subsidiary, JD Property, agreed to acquire a 26.4% stake in China Logistics Property Holdings at a valuation of $2.1 billion (HK$16.4 billion), Bloomberg reports. The proposed offer price of $513.45 million (HK$3.99 billion) or HK$4.35 per share represents a premium of 7.4% above the company's Wednesday...
EconomyMetro International

U.S. securities regulator scrutinizes funds over ESG labels -sources

(Reuters) – The U.S. securities regulator has been asking money managers to explain the standards they use for classifying funds as environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused for several months, according to two sources familiar with the queries. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff have been pressing firms for details on...
Metal Miningkitco.com

African Gold Group grows resource

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company was up 2 cents to 15 cents. The results were from the 2020 drilling campaign, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy