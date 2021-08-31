The 27 best home office and WFH essentials we've tested

If you haven't heard yet, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting, too. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

