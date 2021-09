Great opportunity to own a home in Old Town Pinehurst conveniently located to the brand new Pinehurst Elementary school, Camelot Park and First Health of the Carolinas hospital. Home has had all flooring coverings, bathrooms and kitchen removed and is ready for a complete remodel. Rare find to be able to customize your own remodel. This one will not last long. Shopping and restaurants just a short golf cart ride away. Listing agent and member/manager of Sweet Living Properties, LLC are related.