Best Labor Day appliance sales 2022 — save at Home Depot, Best Buy and more

The first Labor Day appliances sales of the season are starting to appear. Although Labor Day 2022 isn't slated till September 5, retailers are launching early Labor Day appliances sales you can shop now and the savings are pretty steep.

After all, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year for appliance sales. Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, and Lowe's are just a handful of retailers leading the charge this year with generous discounts on everything from refrigerators to washers/dryers.

We’ve scoured the market to find the best Labor Day appliance sales online right now. Whether you’re after a new fridge or want the latest air fryer, we’ve found the best bargains from every major brand. Plus, be sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales and Labor Day mattress sales for discounts on other items.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

Small kitchen appliances

Ninja Nutri-Blender: was $59 now $24 @ Walmart

Not all appliances cost over $500. This 600-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 20 oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. View Deal

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450 degrees (F) and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners. View Deal

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer w/ SmartLid: was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a new pressure cooker, then look no further. The Ninja OL601 model offers a huge range of 14 cooking functions, including steam & crisp, air fry, bake/roast, sear, sous vide and slow cook to name a few. The large 8 qt pot will easily feed a family of four and with the useful SmartLid Slider design, you can easily switch between functions. You get a useful recipe book included as well. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven (DT201): was $329 now $265 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast, and you can cook on multiple levels at once, which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount. View Deal

Large kitchen appliances

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,199 now $999 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best Labor Day sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $999 ($200 off its standard $1,199 price). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature. View Deal

Samsung Smart Freestanding Gas Range: was $1,149 now $1,028 @ Home Depot

Samsung has made quite a few appearances on this list — that’s because they’re offering some of the best deals. This gas range oven is no exception. It offers air fry and convection settings, which are useful for healthy cooking or if you want more even results. It connects to WiFi, so you can monitor it remotely and it holds an impressive 6 cu. ft. capacity, ideal for the upcoming holiday season. View Deal

LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $699 @ Best Buy

This deal slices the cost of this compact, 20.2 cu. ft. top-freezer model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins. The black and white models are available for $699, while the stainless steel version is $799. View Deal

Washing machines

Samsung Washer/Dryer sale: 35% off @ Samsung

Samsung is taking 35% off select washer and dryer sets. To receive the discount, you must purchase a washer and dryer together or purchase a washer/dryer set. (You'll get the discount during checkout). Many units are already up to $700 off. You can shop all washers here and all dryers here . View Deal

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $949 now $728 @ The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels. It's one of the best Labor Day appliance sales around. View Deal

LG WashTower w/ Front Load Washer + Electric Dryer: was $2,499 now $1,979 @ Home Depot

This LG package is an incredible savings. In a sleek, single unit design, it offers more space for an organized utility room. In addition, it has a large capacity, an easy reach, LED control panel, and is smart-enabled to offer more flexibility. View Deal

LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System: was $1,999 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

This steam closet is the perfect appliance to buy if you’re looking to treat yourself. It comes in use for sanitizing awkward laundry items, such as suit jackets and silk gowns. It’s available in dark brown, white or with a mirror finish and will take your laundry room to the next level for sure. View Deal

Air purifiers

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $198 @Amazon

Our top-ranked air purifier is currently 26% off and back in stock. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don’t let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There’s a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four or eight hours). It’s a great price for a top performer. View Deal

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $129 @ Walmart

This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room. View Deal

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $249 @ Amazon

The Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier (HPA300) is a good value pick among air purifiers. It has among the highest CADR ratings for smoke, dust, and pollen of the units we recommend, and it can filter slightly larger rooms effectively. It also has four speeds (compared with three on most units), a programmable timer, and adjustable control panel lights. View Deal

