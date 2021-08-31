CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris slams on the brakes and sets 30 kph speed limit to reduce pollution

By Barbara Wojazer, Jeevan Ravindran
CNN
 8 days ago
Authorities in the French capital of Paris are forcing their drivers to slow down, but there are questions over whether the new speed limit will actually reduce emissions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
