Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon: ‘We’re still obviously concerned’ about Americans left in Afghanistan

By Quint Forgey
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pIkZ_0biAntSW00
Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby participates in a news briefing. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Updated: 08/31/2021 10:50 AM EDT

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Tuesday the Biden administration was “obviously concerned” for the American citizens and Afghan allies still on the ground in Afghanistan following the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal from the country, acknowledging they were under a high level of threat from the Taliban and the regional Islamic State affiliate known as ISIS-K.

The remarks from Defense Department press secretary John Kirby came hours after Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, announced Monday the last American C-17 transport planes had taken off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul — officially ending the frantic, weeks-long U.S. evacuation effort and bringing to close the two-decade American military mission in Afghanistan.

Roughly 79,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, according to U.S. officials, including roughly 6,000 Americans and 73,500 third-country nationals and Afghan civilians. In total, more than 123,000 people were transported out of the country by the United States.



Still, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Monday that roughly 100 American citizens remained in Afghanistan — despite President Joe Biden’s pledge earlier this month that the United States would maintain a troop presence in the country until all Americans who wanted to leave were evacuated. Biden later extended that commitment to America’s Afghan allies, as well.

On Tuesday, Kirby told CNN in an interview there was “a mixture of relief” at the Pentagon “that we were able to get everybody out safely in those last few hours” ahead of Biden’s self-imposed Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

“But there’s also concern, obviously, over the ones that we couldn’t get out — that time and space and the security threat simply wouldn’t allow us to reach,” Kirby added. “Although we don’t think the numbers are large, we’re still obviously concerned about our allies and friends and fellow American citizens that are still there.”

Pressed on the threat to the Americans left behind, Kirby said: “There is no question that the threat environment in Afghanistan remains high. And certainly, we obviously are concerned about the potential for Taliban retribution going forward. And we certainly — and we saw it ourselves — are mindful of the threat that ISIS-K continues to pose inside Afghanistan.”

Thirteen American troops were killed and 18 were injured last Thursday when ISIS militants set off two bombs outside the international airport in Kabul, resulting in the deadliest U.S. casualty event in Afghanistan since 2011. At least 169 Afghans also were killed in the attack.



The United States retaliated with a drone strike Saturday that killed two ISIS-K members in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan. Another U.S. drone strike Sunday destroyed a vehicle near the Kabul airport believed to be stocked with ISIS-K explosives, but the drone also reportedly killed 10 Afghan civilians. Later Sunday, the Pentagon thwarted an attack from five rockets fired toward the airport.

While Kirby said Tuesday he did not “foresee a military role” in evacuating the remaining Americans in Afghanistan, he stressed that U.S. officials “have other tools available to us as a government to help the safe passage of Americans get out of that country or any other country. It’s not totally unlike the ways we try to move American citizens who are stranded or in danger or in peril out of other countries around the world.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also told ABC News in an interview Tuesday the U.S. effort to evacuate the remaining Americans had “shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission,” and he insisted the United States held “considerable leverage over the Taliban to ensure that any remaining American citizen will be able to get out.”

Sullivan went on to tout the administration’s successful evacuation of “97 or 98 percent” of the total number of Americans in Afghanistan since Aug. 14. Of those who were not evacuated, “we contacted [them] repeatedly over the course of two weeks to come to the airport, to come to a rally point,” he added.

“The small number who remain, we are committed to getting out,” Sullivan said. “And we will work through every available diplomatic means — with the enormous leverage that we have and that the international community has — to make that happen.”

Comments / 4

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
114K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Isis#Americans#Taliban#Islamic#U S Central Command#State#Cnn#Isis#Afghans#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham predicts US military 'will' return to Afghanistan because terror threat is so high

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is predicting that the American military "will" return to Afghanistan due to the high terror threat in the country. Graham made the prediction during a Monday interview with the BBC while comparing the situation to former President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq and the resulting rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Blinken to Testify About US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to testify next week before a congressional panel examining the country’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of its two-decade war, the longest in U.S. history. Opposition Republican lawmakers and some Democratic colleagues of President Joe Biden have...
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
PoliticsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: Debacle in Afghanistan

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched coordinated suicide attacks against the United States orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft in flight. Two smashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the City of New York , the third slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., the fourth crashed in a vacant field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The toll of the carnage included 2,977 deaths, and some 6,000 injuries. The first tower as it billowed smoke was broadcast live to a national television audience. This evoked incredulity. When an aircraft careened into the second tower, incredulity became reality, penetrating not only the outer edifice of the tower, but also the nation’s soul. When the towers collapsed into a pile of rubble, the hideous monster of terrorism revealed its heinous face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy