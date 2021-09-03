Cancel
Peanut Butter and Jelly Chia Pudding

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian, shows how adding fresh fruit and chia seeds to the classic peanut butter and jelly combination makes a breakfast you can prepare ahead of time and grab on your way out the door.

All you need:

2/3 cup milk (or use an unsweetened vanilla milk alterative)

2/3 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup creamy peanut butter, divided

¼ cup chia seeds

¼ cup jelly, divided (flavor of choice)

½ cup granola, divided

½ cup fresh blueberries, divided

All you do:

  • Combine milk, yogurt, maple syrup and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight
  • Spoon ½ cup chia mixture into each of the two 16-oz glasses or jars. Layer each with 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1 tbsp jelly, 2 tbsp granola, 2 tbsp blueberries. Repeat layers
  • Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids – important for brain and heart health! Greek yogurt and nut butter provide protein to help you stay full longer, plus fresh blueberries provide antioxidants and fiber to round out breakfast on-the-go.

Find more information about this recipe on Hy-Vee's website.

