Connecticut State

STORM WATCH: Ida's remnants packing downpours, flooding threat for CT

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will begin to be felt in Connecticut on Wednesday, with the heaviest rain coming overnight into Thursday morning.

News 12 meteorologists say the potential exists for 2-4 inches of rain, possibly even 3-5 inches.

A flash flood watch is posted for Wednesday and Thursday with localized flooding and flash flooding very likely.

The wet weather is expected to clear out before Labor Day weekend, which is looking to be pleasant – mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

