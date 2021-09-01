NC Weather: Remnants of Hurricane Ida to bring rain, severe storms to North Carolina on Wednesday

Ida is now being blamed for three deaths as the storm pushes through Tennessee and into the Appalachian Mountains.

By Wednesday, Ida will bring rain and storms to central North Carolina.

The combination of Ida and frontal boundary have most of the region under a level two risk for severe weather Wednesday. The threats include isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.

TIMING

The first rain from Ida will push into the North Carolina mountains Tuesday night. A scattered storm could push as far east as Davidson County in this first wave of storms.

In central North Carolina, clouds will begin to build late Tuesday into Wednesday. There will be time Wednesday morning to secure any loose items outside your home.

By lunchtime Wednesday, the storms will begin pushing into the ABC11 viewing area. The possibly severe storms will linger through the remainder of the day.

By sunrise Thursday, the storms should have made their way out of the area--although some scattered storms may still remain along the coast.

The isolated strong storms are not expected to blanket the region with torrential rain. All told, areas in central North Carolina should get around .25 - 1 inch of rain. The rain will taper off the farther east you travel in the state.

Steve Stewart breaks down Ida's landfall and the impact

AFTER IDA

In the wake of Wednesday's storms, the weather takes a drastic turn.

Humidity will fall and high temperatures will only reach into the low to mid-80s.

Some people in central North Carolina could wake up Friday to temperatures in the 50s.

Labor Day Weekend is looking exceptional. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.