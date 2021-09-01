Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

By Stella Qiu, Jamie Freed
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL7CH_0bht4WzF00

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions.

The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic.

With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

On the military side, China's air force will put on flying displays and the locally made Wing Loong II drone will make its show debut.

On the civil side, foreign companies including Boeing Co (BA.N), Airbus SE (AIR.PA), Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L), CFM International, Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) will attend via their domestic subsidiaries.

Boeing, which has been trying to get Chinese approval to return its 737 MAX to the skies after a two-year grounding will have a booth 65% larger than last time, Huang said. read more

China has been working to produce more competitive aerospace products at a time of growing trade tensions with the West. The United States and Europe in June called a truce in a 17-year aircraft trade war so they can focus on challenging Chinese subsidies. read more

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China's (COMAC) C919 is designed to compete against the 737 MAX and A320 families, with COMAC aiming for Chinese certification by the end of the year.

The C919, which was absent at the 2018 air show, is using LEAP-1C engines supplied by CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co (GE.N) and France's Safran SA (SAF.PA). But COMAC hopes to eventually use an indigenous engine, the CJ1000 being developed by Aero Engine Corp of China (AECC).

A full-size CJ1000 model including nacelles will be displayed on the ground at the Zhuhai show, AECC Vice General Manager Chen Shaoyang said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Air Force#Aviation Technology#Wing Loong Ii#Airbus Se#Rolls Royce#Cfm International#Embraer Sa#Chinese#Comac#General Electric Co#Safran Sa#Aero Engine Corp Of China#Aecc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Taiwan fighter jets warn off approaching Chinese aircraft

Taiwan launched fighter aircraft to intercept incursions by Chinese jets on Sunday. The Taiwanese defense ministry reported that 19 Chinese aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, had flown into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. For over one year, China has flown repeated missions by its air force, often flying near Taiwan. TAIPEI,...
ChinaCNBC

Germany's envoy to China dies just two weeks into the job

German ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died, barely two weeks into the job, the European nation's foreign office said on Monday. Hecker, 54, a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, had just taken up his post on Aug. 24, the embassy in the Chinese capital said in a posting on its social media Wechat account.
Militaryraventribune.com

Increased nuclear capabilities: NATO warns of new missile bombs on China

The report on the new missile silos in China has not gone unnoticed by NATO. Secretary-General Stoltenberg warns that Beijing could significantly expand its arsenal. He calls on the nation to take responsibility for arms control. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over China’s construction of new missile...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nicholas Tse: Hong Kong star renounces Canadian citizenship amid China’s crackdown on celebrity culture

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has revealed that he has applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship amid rising concerns of China’s crackdown on celebrity culture.The 41-year-old actor told China Central Television: “I was looking through the reviews of my recent movie Raging Fire when I saw that some were questioning my nationality, saying that I am a Canadian.”The Cook Up a Storm actor also clarified that he has always been a Chinese national.“Whether it is food or music or action movies, no matter what kind of content or identity, I have always wanted to spread Chinese culture and spirit to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Britain shows off Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to anxious Japan

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain showed off its HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan's defence chief on Monday at a naval base near Tokyo, marking the start of a permanent military presence in a region trying to come to grips with China's growing power. Japan's defence minister, Nobuo...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Taiwan warns Honduras against 'flashy, false' China promises

Taiwan warned Honduras on Monday against "flashy and false" promises by China after the Latin American nation's main opposition party vowed to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing. "Our side reminds Honduras that promises by the Chinese government are usually flashy and false, and they are consistent ploys to sabotage Taiwan's diplomatic relations with our allies," Taipei's foreign ministry said in a statement. 
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Taiwan says China entered air defence zone for third straight day

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Taiwan air force said Monday that more than a dozen Chinese fighter jets, four bombers and one surveillance craft intruded in Taiwan's air defense zone. Taiwan responded to the intrusion Sunday by tracking the craft with land-based missiles, scrambling fighter jets and broadcasting radio warnings. Sunday was the third straight day the Chinese air force dispatched two or more aircraft to the zone, according to Taiwan News.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

USA, India team up on air-launched UAVs

The US Air Force Research Laboratory and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation plan to work jointly on air-launched unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). The work will fall under the auspices of the US-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, a bilateral arrangement aimed at boosting the exchange of technology, joint research, and co-development of new defence systems, says the US Air Force (USAF).
Militarydallassun.com

Report says Chinese missiles, electronics will 'paralyze' Taiwan

A report issued by the Taiwanese defense ministry claims China's armed forces can "paralyze" Taiwan's defenses and are able to fully monitor Taiwan army deployments. Beijing has recently increased military activities around the island, which it described as Chinese territory. China has also developed its own GPS system, allowing it...
Chinatecheblog.com

China’s Quantum Radar System May be Used to Detect All Stealth Aircraft Technology in the Future

China’s new high-definition radar system may be a game changer for warfare, as it provides a much more detailed image of targets while itself remains nearly impossible to difficult. These systems could provide users with enough detail to identify aircraft, missiles, and other aerial targets by specific model. This is made possible under a principle known as quantum entanglement, where two particles can be linked together regardless of distance. Read more for a video and additional information.
BusinessTelegraph

China crisis for chip maker Arm

Many Western businesses operating in China have become used to dealing with traditions and laws outside their comfort zone. Executives at the British microchip company Arm could be justified in feeling exasperated, however. For more than a year, Arm has been trying to wrestle back control of its Chinese venture...

Comments / 0

Community Policy