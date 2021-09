Like the more than 3,000 species of butterflies in Colombia, agronomist Juan Guillermo Jaramillo underwent his own metamorphosis several years ago, as his passion for photographing nature took an unexpected twist. The 65-year-old, who used to run an animal feed business, originally took photographs of birds, but he is now a key figure in the world of Colombian butterflies. Jaramillo is the co-author of an inventory that led to Colombia being recognized as having the widest variety of butterfly species in the world. The list he worked on was published in the British Natural History Museum in London -- which has the world's largest collection of butterflies -- in June.