VIDEO: Grumpy Bison Performs Dominance Displays On Side of Road

Late summer and Autumn is that time of year when a young bison's fancies turn to thoughts of love and, consequently, they get preternaturally grumpy. During the rut, bison are temperamental, territorial, and randy . It's not a good time to mess with them, and that goes for elk too. Give them a nice wide berth.

The tourists in this video, filmed in Lamar Valley, WY, shows bison walking on the road, and you can tell they're getting kinda irritated. The highlight of the video is undoubtedly the short little dance of annoyance performed one of the bison in the video after several of the other males blocked his path on the road.

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

The bison looks around at the other males, the cars (which it might perceive as big, shiny, threatening males as well), and gives the car some serious side-eye.

Luckily, the car, passengers and bison all make it through the potential altercation unharmed. Thank goodness they didn't try to get out and take a selfie!

See the whole video below:

