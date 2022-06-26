ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff
 2 days ago

Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.

We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.

Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2022:

2022 majors schedule

  • The Masters: Week of April 4-10 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
  • The PGA Championship: Week of May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa Oklahoma
  • The US Open: Week of June 13-19 at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
  • The Open Championship: Week of July 11-17 at St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland

Here is the schedule, which features 45 events from September 2021 through August 2022.

The 2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete dates, winners and prize money

Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse

Sept. 13-19, Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California.

Winner: Max Homa, $1.26 million.

Sept. 20-26, Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin

Winner: United States . No purse.

Sept. 27- Oct. 3, Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Winner: Sam Burns, $1.26 million

Oct. 4-10 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Winner: Sungjae Im, $1.26 million

Oct. 11-17, The CJ Cup at Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Winner: Rory McIlroy, $1.755 million

Oct. 18-24, Zozo Championship, Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama, $1.791 million

Cancelled: Oct. 25-31, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champion, Sheshan Golf Club Shanghai, China

Oct. 25-31, Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Winner: Lucas Herbert, $1.17 million

Nov. 1-7, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Winner: Viktor Hovland, $1.296 million.

Nov. 8-14, Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Winner: Jason Kokrak, $1.35 million

Nov. 15-21, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia

Winner: Talor Gooch, $1.296 million .

Dec. 2-5: Hero World Challenge, Albany, Bahamas.

Winner: Viktor Hovland, $1 million

Dec. 8-12: QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida

Winners: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, $895,000 .

Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship at The Grande Lakes Orlando Course, Orlando, Florida

Winners: John Daly and John Daly II, $200,000 .

Jan. 3-9, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Winner: Cam Smith, $1,476,000 .

Jan. 10-16, Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama, $1.35 million .

Jan. 17-23, The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Winner: Hudson Swafford, $1.368 million

Jan. 26-29 , Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Winner: Luke List, $1.512 million

Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California

Winner: Tom Hoge, $1.566 million from a total purse of $8.7 million

Feb. 7-13, Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $1.476 million from a total purse of $8.2 million

Feb. 14-20, The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Winner: Joaquin Niemann, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million

Feb. 21-27, The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort and Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Winner: Sepp Straka, $1.44 million from a total purse of $8 million

Feb. 28 to March 6, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million

Feb. 28 to March 6, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Winner: Ryan Brehm, $666,000 from a total purse of $3.7 million

March 7-13, The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Winner: Cameron Smith, $3.6 million from a total purse of $20 million

March 14-20, Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

Winner: Sam Burns, $1.404 million from a total purse of $7.8 million

March 21-27, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million

March 21-27, Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort and Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Winner: Chad Ramey, $666,000 from a total purse of $3.7 million

March 28 - April 3, Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

Winner: J.J. Spaun, $1.548 million from a total purse of $8.6 million

April 4-10, Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.7 million from a total purse of $15 million

April 11-17, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Winner: Jordan Spieth, $1.44 million from a total purse of $8 million

April 18-24, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Winner: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, $2,238,700 from a total purse of $8.3 million

April 25 to May 1, Mexico Open, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Winner: Jon Rahm, $1,314,000 from a total purse of $7.3 million

May 2-8, Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland

Winner: Max Homa, $1,620,000 from a total purse of $9 million

May 9-15, AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Winner: K.H. Lee, $1,638,000 from a total purse of $9.1 million

May 16-22, PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Winner: Justin Thomas, $2,700,000 from a total purse of $15 million

May 23-29, Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Winner: Sam Burns, $1,512,000 from a total purse of $8.4 million

May 30 to June 5, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Winner: Billy Horschel, $2,160,000 from a total purse of $12 million

June 6-12, RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Winner: Rory McIlroy, $1,566,000 from a total purse of $8.7 million

June 13-19, U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick, $3,150,000 from a purse of $17.5 million

June 20-26, Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Winner: Xander Schauffele, $1,494,000 from a purse of $8.3 million

June 27 to July 3, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 4-10, Genesis Scottish Open, TBD, TBD

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 4-10, Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 11-17, The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 11-17, Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 18-24, 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

July 25-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

Aug. 1-7, Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 8-14, FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

Aug. 15-21, BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

Aug. 22-28, Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Winner: TBD, purse TBD

