2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
Here is the complete schedule for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.
Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2022:
2022 majors schedule
- The Masters: Week of April 4-10 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
- The PGA Championship: Week of May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa Oklahoma
- The US Open: Week of June 13-19 at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
- The Open Championship: Week of July 11-17 at St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland
Here is the schedule, which features 45 events from September 2021 through August 2022.
The 2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete dates, winners and prize money
Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse
Sept. 13-19, Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California.
Winner: Max Homa, $1.26 million.
Sept. 20-26, Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin
Winner: United States . No purse.
Sept. 27- Oct. 3, Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Winner: Sam Burns, $1.26 million
Oct. 4-10 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner: Sungjae Im, $1.26 million
Oct. 11-17, The CJ Cup at Summit, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner: Rory McIlroy, $1.755 million
Oct. 18-24, Zozo Championship, Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Winner: Hideki Matsuyama, $1.791 million
Cancelled: Oct. 25-31, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champion, Sheshan Golf Club Shanghai, China
Oct. 25-31, Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
Winner: Lucas Herbert, $1.17 million
Nov. 1-7, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Winner: Viktor Hovland, $1.296 million.
Nov. 8-14, Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Winner: Jason Kokrak, $1.35 million
Nov. 15-21, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia
Winner: Talor Gooch, $1.296 million .
Dec. 2-5: Hero World Challenge, Albany, Bahamas.
Winner: Viktor Hovland, $1 million
Dec. 8-12: QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida
Winners: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, $895,000 .
Dec. 18-19: PNC Championship at The Grande Lakes Orlando Course, Orlando, Florida
Winners: John Daly and John Daly II, $200,000 .
Jan. 3-9, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Winner: Cam Smith, $1,476,000 .
Jan. 10-16, Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Winner: Hideki Matsuyama, $1.35 million .
Jan. 17-23, The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Winner: Hudson Swafford, $1.368 million
Jan. 26-29 , Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Winner: Luke List, $1.512 million
Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California
Winner: Tom Hoge, $1.566 million from a total purse of $8.7 million
Feb. 7-13, Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $1.476 million from a total purse of $8.2 million
Feb. 14-20, The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Winner: Joaquin Niemann, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million
Feb. 21-27, The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort and Spa (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Winner: Sepp Straka, $1.44 million from a total purse of $8 million
Feb. 28 to March 6, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million
Feb. 28 to March 6, Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Winner: Ryan Brehm, $666,000 from a total purse of $3.7 million
March 7-13, The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Winner: Cameron Smith, $3.6 million from a total purse of $20 million
March 14-20, Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
Winner: Sam Burns, $1.404 million from a total purse of $7.8 million
March 21-27, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.16 million from a total purse of $12 million
March 21-27, Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort and Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Winner: Chad Ramey, $666,000 from a total purse of $3.7 million
March 28 - April 3, Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
Winner: J.J. Spaun, $1.548 million from a total purse of $8.6 million
April 4-10, Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Winner: Scottie Scheffler, $2.7 million from a total purse of $15 million
April 11-17, RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Winner: Jordan Spieth, $1.44 million from a total purse of $8 million
April 18-24, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
Winner: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, $2,238,700 from a total purse of $8.3 million
April 25 to May 1, Mexico Open, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
Winner: Jon Rahm, $1,314,000 from a total purse of $7.3 million
May 2-8, Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
Winner: Max Homa, $1,620,000 from a total purse of $9 million
May 9-15, AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
Winner: K.H. Lee, $1,638,000 from a total purse of $9.1 million
May 16-22, PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Winner: Justin Thomas, $2,700,000 from a total purse of $15 million
May 23-29, Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
Winner: Sam Burns, $1,512,000 from a total purse of $8.4 million
May 30 to June 5, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Winner: Billy Horschel, $2,160,000 from a total purse of $12 million
June 6-12, RBC Canadian Open, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Winner: Rory McIlroy, $1,566,000 from a total purse of $8.7 million
June 13-19, U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts
Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick, $3,150,000 from a purse of $17.5 million
June 20-26, Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
Winner: Xander Schauffele, $1,494,000 from a purse of $8.3 million
June 27 to July 3, John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
Winner: J.T. Poston, $1,278,000 from a purse of $7.1 million
July 4-10, Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland
Winner: Xander Schauffele, $1,440,000 from a purse of $8 million
July 4-10, Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky
Winner: Trey Mullinax, $666,000 from a purse of $3.7 million
July 11-17, The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
July 11-17, Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
July 18-24, 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
July 25-31, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
Aug. 1-7, Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 8-14, FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
Aug. 15-21, BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club (South Course), Wilmington, Delaware
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
Aug. 22-28, Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Winner: TBD, purse TBD
