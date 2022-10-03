ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Dress as Olivia Rodrigo For Halloween—Including Where to Get Her ‘Good 4 U’ Gloves

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago

If you want to dress up in an Olivia Rodrigo Halloween costume this year, you’re not alone. With hits like “Good 4 U” and “Driver’s License,” there’s no doubt Rodrigo is the “it” girl of 2022. But what’s even more iconic than her music is her fashion.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2021, Rodrigo’s stylist, Chenelle Delgadillo, confirmed that everything the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wears, from her latex gloves in the “Good 4 U” music video to her Clueless -inspired look to meet President Joe Biden, is “authentic” to her style.

“It’s calculated in the best way; it’s more authentic to what she would wear. She cares [about how she looks] and she has to be, because of the internet. If she isn’t comfortable or doesn’t like it, we don’t even waste her time,” Delgadillo said. She continued, “It’s really refreshing because it’s not forced. It’s natural for Olivia because she has always been into thrift and gravitates toward more vintage. We don’t even explicitly talk about [a strategy to use vintage], it’s just how she wants to dress. It’s nice because you don’t have to worry about anyone else wearing it.”

Delgadillo also explained that, while Rodrigo can be seen in some designer pieces, she also has a love for smaller, more affordable brands. “Yeah, she might have to wear a certain brand but that’s also cool and fun,” Delgadillo said. “We are always, like, ‘You are a pop star and a lot of people don’t get to wear these clothes so enjoy it for us.’ We will always throw in some smaller brands and accessories just to keep it young and fun. I think it all comes down to the styling.”

In an interview during Instagram & Facebook’s Creator Week in 2021, Rodrigo also explained her passion for sustainable fashion. “When I was 13 or 14, I watched this documentary called The True Cost and it’s all about the environmental implications of fast fashion and also the humanitarian implications of fast fashion, which is really interesting too,” she said. “That was just something that I had never really realized up until that point.”

She continued, “And I was a big shopaholic. Anytime I was feeling sad I would just buy clothes that I wouldn’t even wear. I would wear them once and throw them away, and I didn’t really realize that those actions have consequences. I’m far from perfect but I think it’s a learning journey and being aware of the consequences of what you buy.”

So where can one find Olivia Rodrigo Halloween costumes? Ahead is how to re-create some of Rodrigo’s most iconic looks, from her “Good 4 U” cheerleading outfit to her Carrie- inspired prom dress, for Halloween.

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” Cheerleader Costume

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” cheerleading costume became an instant icon when the music video premiered in May 2021. The look includes a blue and white cheerleading outfit , long black latex gloves (which you can also use for another “Good 4 U” costume) and flower hair clips .

Black Latex Gloves

Buy: Black Latex Gloves $9.99

Royal Blue Cheerleader Top

Buy: Royal Blue Cheerleader Top $23.99

Royal Blue Cheerleader Skirt

Buy: Royal Blue Cheerleader Skirt $23.41

Flower Hair Clips



Flower Hair Clips $5.89

Buy Now

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” Tartan Skirt Costume

The “Good 4 U” music video had not one but two iconic looks. The second memorable outfit from the video was the tartan skirt ensemble Rodrigo wore during the scene where she sets her bedroom on fire. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” plaid skirt costume consists of blue tartan skirt , a white corset crop top and those same long black gloves from her cheerleader outfit.

Blue Tartan Skirt

Buy: Blue Tartan Skirt $18.99

White Corset Crop Top

Buy: White Corset Top $28.99

Black Latex Gloves

Buy: Black Latex Gloves $9.99

Olivia Rodrigo White House Costume

Rodrigo channeled Cher from Clueless when she visited President Joe Biden at the White House in July 2021. Though she wore a vintage Chanel suit for the visit, the look is easy to recreate for Halloween on a budget. To assemble Olivia Rodrigo’s White House costume, you will need a pink plaid suit , ankle-high black socks and white strappy platform shoes .

Pink Plaid Suit

Buy: Pink Plaid Skirt Suit $46.99

Ankle-High Black Socks

Buy: Ankle-High Black Socks $13.50

White Strappy Platform Shoes

Buy: White Strappy Platform Shoes $59.99

