Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

By Chris Hachey
 4 days ago
Black Friday is right around the corner. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices , there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing: computers.

Laptops and computer accessories are usually at the top of the list for people searching. Being able to get a new keyboard, mouse, headset, or entire computer is definitely a deal worth looking out for. Before November 26th and 29th roll around, you need to be prepared. If you’re looking for a desktop computer, you’re in luck. There are always a ton of Black Friday desktop computer deals. We give it our best shot to try and guess what you may see this year.

This is a guide that we will be updating as the year moves on. You’ll be able to get a better idea of what is actually going to be happening as we get closer to the dates. But here are our predictions.

How to get the best Black Friday desktop computer deals

When you’re looking at the years past, you’ll see that computer deals tend to start to be announced at the end of October. Of course, announcement events for new updated products typically happen right before the holiday season, so people know what new versions they can purchase. Apple’s California Streaming event happened last week and didn’t focus on any new desktop computers. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be one this year, as there are rumors that there will be another online event soon.

What is more likely to happen is you’ll see a discount on some previous models, including the iMac 2021 (potentially). You’re probably going to see the iMac 2020 drop in price, allowing people to snatch those up. The way to find these best deals is to find the computer that you want and to follow websites like Apple , HP , Dell , Lenovo , and other as they start to announce their deals. Plus, you’ll definitely be able to find all-in-one computers as well as towers and monitors.

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Last year, there was a bigger push for buying more of your holiday gifts online, thanks to the pandemic. That trend of shopping earlier will likely continue. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be terrific deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’re probably going to find that you’ll be able to get ready for Black Friday deals further in advance, thanks to announcements. But if they happen to sell out, Cyber Monday will be there with equally as good of deals.

Places like HP and Dell always have huge Cyber Monday deals. But you’re just as likely to find great options at Best Buy , Target , Walmart , and Amazon on both November 26th and 29th. Definitely check back around the end of October to see if they’ve announced their deals yet. Black Friday options will come out prior to the Cyber Monday ones, but Cyber Monday should come out closer to the date.

Black Friday desktop computer deals for accessories

As well as desktop computers, you’ll also be able to find great savings on accessories. It’s never a bad idea to have an extra mouse, keyboard, external hard drive, flash drives, and more. Cases for these items too will also be marked down. Monitors are a big option too. Keep an eye on Logitech , Razer , and more for possible big deals in keyboards, especially mechanical ones. If you’re a gamer, this is also an important need. For other options, the outlets we mentioned above are all great choices for those.

Desktop computer deals from last Black Friday

Some of the big name manufacturers had huge sales last year, and we expect the same. You’re going to be able to get a Dell for less. An Acer for your family is for sure in play. Last year, you were able to get an entire line of Dell desktops for less, including the Vostro 3000, Inspiron 3880, XPS 8940, and more. Apple had the Mac Mini Desktop on sale for $50 off. Alienware had some nice discounts on Aurora R10 AMD Ryzen 7 Desktop. The options will be out there again this year.

Best desktop computer deals right now

If you don’t want to wait, that’s totally understandable. Here are some of the best options for deals on desktop computers right now.


HP 24-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop Computer, AMD Athlon Gold 3150U Processor, 8 GB RAM,…

Dell Flagship Inspiron 3000 3880 Business Desktop Computer 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core i3-10100 (B…

Dell Optiplex 990 Desktop Computer Package – Intel Quad Core i5 3.1-GHz, 16GB RAM, 2 TB, DVD-RW…

Acer Aspire TC-1660-UA92 Desktop | 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core Processor | 12GB 2666MHz…

HP EliteDesk 800 G2-SFF, Core i7-6700 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive, Windows 10 Pro…

lenovo ThinkCentre M93p Business Class Desktop, Quad Core i7 4770 3.4Ghz, 16GB DDR3 RAM, 512GB…

Dell Inspiron 7700 AIO Desktop, 27-inch FHD Infinity Touchscreen All in One – Intel Core i7-116…

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

HP Elite 8200 SFF Business Desktop Computer, Intel Core i7-2600, 2TB HDD, 16GB DDR3, Windows 10…

2020 Apple iMac with Retina Display (27-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

The post Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect appeared first on BGR .

