Countdown begins for 36th Annual Labor Day Classic between PVAMU, TSU

PRAIRIE VIEW , Texas (August 30, 2021) – There are just days to go until the pigskin (officially) flies through the air for the first time of the fall 2021 season. After a short season last year, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Panthers will be back in action on Saturday, September 4, at Houston’s BBVA Stadium for their season opener against Texas Southern University (TSU) in the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic.