Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie View, TX

Countdown begins for 36th Annual Labor Day Classic between PVAMU, TSU

pvamu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW , Texas (August 30, 2021) – There are just days to go until the pigskin (officially) flies through the air for the first time of the fall 2021 season. After a short season last year, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Panthers will be back in action on Saturday, September 4, at Houston’s BBVA Stadium for their season opener against Texas Southern University (TSU) in the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic.

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie View, TX
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Prairie View, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View, TX
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dooley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Tsu#American Football#Tsu#Panthers#Texas Southern University#The Touchdown Club#The Tsu Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy