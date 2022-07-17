ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Valdez, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

By The NFL Draft Bible
 4 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Boston College EDGE Marcus Valdez

#97
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6001
Wt: 259
40: 4.86
DOB: 02/19/
Hometown: Perth Amboy, NJ
High School: Don Bosco Prep
Eligibility: 2023

Marcus Valdez
Boston College Eagles

One-Liner:

Valdez is a guy that has the versatility to play as a defensive end or outside linebacker. If he can pack on a few more pounds, Valdez can be the playmaking defensive end teams are looking for.

Evaluation:

Here is a guy that will play to the whistle on every play. Marcus Valdez won’t be that guy, if the play goes to the opposite side of the field, that will just take him time getting over to the play. Valdez can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. Although he isn’t a big guy, Valdez has even played inside for a few snaps, giving him some versatility. He has quick hands and is always moving to try and break the block. Valdez has a knack for getting into the backfield and getting consistent pressure on the quarterback. His play recognition is getting better as he gets older. Valdez’s quickness helps him get off the line and make a break on the ball carrier. Although he will go high on the ball carrier at times, Valdez is a solid tackler and won’t miss many tackles. Outside of a knee injury in high school, Valdez has been injury-free. To be able to play defensive end at the next level, Valdez will need to pack on a few pounds. At 6-foot-0 and 258 pounds, lacks the punch needed to beat those bigger offensive linemen. During the 2020 season, Valdez had a tough time against Clemson tackle Jackson Carmen, who is 335 lbs. His speed is left to be desired. While he can, and will, try to keep up with the play and make the tackle. Valdez is a guy that has the versatility to play as a defensive end or outside linebacker. If he can pack on a few more pounds, Valdez can be the playmaking defensive end teams are looking for. His ceiling will depend on where he plays in the NFL and if he stays in the same area, Valdez will be better suited as an outside linebacker.

Grade:

6th Round

Background:

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Jose and Josefina Valdez. He has two older brothers. Valdez suffered a knee injury at the beginning of his senior season. During his high school career, he was a track and field standout. Upon graduating high school, Valdez was the recipient of the Timothy S. Smith Memorial Athletics Scholarship Fund. He also attended the Carroll School of Management with an accounting and information systems major. Valdez was the 32nd overall prospect from New Jersey and chose Boston College over the likes of Army, Duke, Harvard, Cornell and Yale. He was named to the 2020 All ACC-Academic Team and elected as a 2020 team captain.

