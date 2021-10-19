CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Behind the Table': A special podcast series from 'The View'

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mya72_0bhFZcGj00

" The View " is taking an extraordinary look inside the talk show that has been making headlines since Barbara Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show," with its new podcast, "Behind the Table."

In 1997, the legendary Walters set out to create a show that celebrated strong women and their individual views. Twenty-five years later, the Emmy-winning talk show is celebrating its television success with the special podcast series.

Listen to the trailer for "Behind the Table" HERE:

"Behind the Table" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , Google Podcasts , iHeartRadio , Stitcher , TuneIn , Audacy and the ABC News app .

With new episodes every Tuesday, "Behind the Table" will showcase candid and revealing conversations, never-before-heard stories, firsthand details behind headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented the talk show in pop culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the notorious Hot Topics table.

Meredith Vieira, Sherri Shepherd, Lisa Ling, plus other former and current co-hosts join to discuss exclusive interviews with celebrities, newsmakers and politicians, as well as behind-the-scenes stories and their Twitter-trending conversations on-air.

New Episode: Debbie Matenopoulos & Joy Behar

Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar were both original co-hosts and helped launch “The View” with Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, and Star Jones in 1997.

This week on "Behind The Table," Matenopoulos talks about getting the job at 22 years old and looks back on how it all started when they auditioned together for the show. Matenopoulos also discusses what it was like when "Saturday Night Live" started doing parodies of her and she tells Behar how she really felt when she was let go after one season.

Oct. 12: Raven-Symoné, Candace Cameron Bure & Sara Haines

Raven and Candace became famous as successful child stars and they both joined the show as co-hosts in 2015, sharing the table with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Michelle Collins, and Sara Haines. They both made the decision to leave the show after one season.

Sara Haines talks with them about all the ups and downs Raven and Candace experienced together – from their toughest moments, to the pressure they felt to speak up for certain communities, and how the 2016 election changed everything for them.

Oct. 5: Nicolle Wallace & Whoopi Goldberg

After a successful career in politics, Nicolle Wallace joined The View in 2014. She and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who are still close friends today, discuss the impact co-hosting for one season had on her life, her relationship with fellow co-host at the time Rosie O'Donnell, and the advice show creator Barbara Walters gave her after she got fired.

Sept. 28: Lisa Ling & Sara Haines

Lisa Ling joined "The View" in 1999 at just 26 years old and spent three years on the panel — she and co-host Sara Haines talk about their time on the show. They share their fond memories of the show's creator Barbara Walters and look back on some of the craziest moments on air!

Listen to Lisa discuss the one moment she regrets on the show and listen to Sara reflect on her early days guest co-hosting the show and her decision to come back on the panel after leaving in 2018.

Sept. 21: Sherri Shepherd & Sunny Hostin

Sherri Shepherd co-hosted "The View" for seven years and she sat down with co-host Sunny Hostin to share about the ups and downs of her time at the Hot Topics table! From being hired after guest co-hosting on the epic Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck split-screen day to revisiting her infamous "Earth is flat" comment, Shepherd gets candid on how the show made a lasting impact on her life and the lessons she learned from show creator Barbara Walters.

Though the two were never on the panel together, they discuss their friendship and Hostin shares why she commended Shepherd for her openness when she became a part of the show.

Sept. 14 episode: Meredith Vieira & Joy Behar

As two of the original five co-hosts on "The View" in 1997, Meredith Vieira and Joy Behar have seen it all. From being hired by Barbara Walters to leaving the daytime talk show, they discuss how their experience on the show has changed them and reflect on how the show has evolved since its inception.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , Spotify , Stitcher or the ABC News app .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Paula Faris
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Debbie Matenopoulos
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Sunny Hostin
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Inks Multi-Year Deal to Remain on ‘The View’ Through Season 28

Whoopi Goldberg is staying with “The View.” Variety has confirmed with sources that the Oscar winner has signed a sizable new deal that will see her stay on the ABC daytime talk show for a further four years through its 28th Season. Season 25 of “The View” recently debuted on Sept. 7. ABC declined to comment. Goldberg has been with “The View” since 2007, making her one of the longest-tenured co-hosts in the show’s history. She currently sits on the panel of co-hosts that includes Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Goldberg remains active as an actress in addition to hosting the series....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Sara Haines Advocates for Hellish Prison Conditions on ‘The View’

The panel kicked things off by discussing what justice should look like for the gunman behind 2018’s Parkland school massacre now that he’s pleaded guilty. While Joy Behar said she was in favor of the death penalty in such extreme cases (especially now that DNA testing can help minimize wrongful convictions), Haines argued that forcing prisoners to live with the consequences might be an even worse punishment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Amazon Music#Iheartradio#Hot Topics#Star Jones#Raven Symon
Variety

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Will Launch Podcast Counterpart

If you didn’t watch last night’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” you’ll still be able to listen to it. The CBS late-night program will launch on Monday a “showcast” that will be called “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” essentially an “audio lift” of the linear program. The podcast will hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, and will be made available to advertisers via the Spotify Audience Network. “The podcast space is growing exponentially, and it proves that audiences are consuming their content in a variety of ways across platforms that serve their needs,” said Chris Licht, the executive producer of “The...
TV SHOWS
Variety

The 20 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

Finding a favorite new podcast to follow is process of trial and error. In some ways, it can feel a bit like internet dating. There’s that initial sense of excitement and possibility you get when you scroll through a site like Audible and spot a clever title, cover art or description that strikes your fancy. So you decide to give it a shot and sample a few episodes in the hopes of finding a show that speaks to you on a personal level. On rare occasions, the connection is an instantaneous case of “love at first listen.” But more often...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Katie Couric Just Revealed Why She Really Left the "Today" Show

Katie Couric interviewed countless controversial figures throughout her storied career as a morning show host and news anchor. But now the tables have turned, and she's finding herself in the hot seat as excerpts from her new tell-all, Going There (out Oct. 26), reveal some of the not-so-soft sides of the much-beloved host. Couric is set to appear on Today on Oct. 19 to promote the book, speaking with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and it's bound to be an interesting conversation, considering the rather critical words she shares about some of her former co-stars in Going There.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Former NBC Anchor Says Katie Couric "Derailed" Her Career

A new tell-all memoir from Katie Couric, whose storied career across several major news networks catapulted her to the top echelons of the media world, is reopening old wounds and it hasn't even come out yet. In excerpts of Going There that have been released ahead of the book's debut on Oct. 26, Couric seems to get bluntly honest about how she felt about the fellow women she worked with and her contemporaries, like her Good Morning America rival Diane Sawyer and her Today predecessor Deborah Norville.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 The Beat

Megyn Kelly Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy With These Offensive Twitter Moments

She’s the conservative pundit that everyone loves to hate. Megyn Kelly has made headlines for making several racist comments that have had folks puzzled as to why she’s still even allowed to appear on-air, like in 2018, where she commented in support of Blackface. Or the time where she stared straight into the camera on FOX News and insisted to children that Santa Claus was white? Maybe you remember her most recent spat with tennis all-Star Naomi Osaka earlier this year.
TENNIS
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Rachel Maddow announces she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery

Rachel Maddow opened The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday by revealing to her audience why she had been out Monday and Tuesday. Maddow explained that while she and her partner of 22 years, Susan Mikula, were at a minor league baseball game, Mikula noticed a mole on Maddow’s neck that had changed. Soon after, Maddow asked her longtime hairdresser about the mole, who said the same. So Maddow went to the dermatologist where she got the diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld Gets Apology From Geraldo Rivera After Shouting Match: ‘Jesus Christ!’

Wednesday’s edition of The Five went off the rails during a segment on the crisis at the southern border. The trainwreck began when Geraldo Rivera misinterpreted a comment by Greg Gutfeld about how the media and Democrats are neglecting rising crime rates in U.S. cities. Gutfeld accused them of “ignoring rampant violent crime that started last summer.” He added, “All of our cities our degraded, dangerous,” but was interrupted by Rivera.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC News

ABC News

429K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy