Free Concerts Are Back At The Bandshell! Here’s The Lineup Through May

The San Francisco live music scene is on another level! The Lift Every Voice series is bringing dozens of free concerts courtesy of Illuminate , SF Rec & Parks , and the SF Parks Alliance . All performances are free and family-friendly, with the impressive Golden Gate Bandshell as the backdrop. The Bandshell, which is 120 years old, added new lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a new stage during the pandemic.

This awesome lineup was meant to celebrate Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary in 2020, but the pandemic pushed back all of the performances. We’re thrilled that we still get to enjoy them as SF continues to lift restrictions! All concerts will follow appropriate health guidelines.

Here’s a full lineup of live music that you can expect to see at the Bandshell. Stay tuned as this list gets updated, and see more details at the SF Rec & Parks website .

March 2022 (Celebrating Women’s History Month)

Wed 3/2 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – All-Female Singer/Songwriters Meredith Axelrod (4:00pm) Fo Fera (5:00pm) Essence (6:00pm)

Fri 3/4 (4:30 – 7:00pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour The Free Press (2 Sets 4:30 to 5:30pm and 6:00 to 7:00pm)

Sat 3/5 (12:00 – 4:00pm ) – GG Bandshell Kids Festival Featuring Guided Tours from SF Historical Society Magic Mike (12:45 – 1:15pm) Charity and the JAMband (1:30 – 3:30pm)

Sun 3/6 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Crucial Reggae Sundays Irie Dole and special guest DJ Green B (5:30 – 6:30pm)

Wed 3/9 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – All-Female Singer/Songwriter Wednesday Stephanie Woodford (4:00pm) Monica Maria (5:00pm) Keepers of Humanity (6:00pm)

Fri 3/10 (4:30 – 7:00pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Nate’ Soulsanger (2 Sets 4:30 – 5:30pm and 6:00 – 7:00pm)

Sat 3/11 (12:00 – 4:00pm ) – Show TBD

Sun 3/12 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Crucial Reggae Sundays Irie Dole and special guest Ay Que Linda (5:30 – 6:30pm)

Wed 3/16 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – An Evening with Deborah Crooks Opening act Aireene Espiritu (4:00pm) Deborah Crooks (2 Sets 5:00 and 6:00pm)

Fri 3/18 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Celebration of Women Empowerment through Music with special guests Yvonne Cobbs, Mary Williams and Robin Cobb-Williams (3 hours of music)

Sat 3/19 (12:00 – 4:00pm ) – Citizen’s Jazz A Tribute to Nina Simone (2 Sets)

Sun 3/20 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Crucial Reggae Sundays Irie Dole and special guest DJ Sep (5:30 – 6:30pm)

– Wed 3/23 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Market to Bandshell GABI (4:00pm) Rebecca Chapa (5:00pm) Columba Livia – produced in association with Sunset Mercantile (6:00pm)

Fri 3/25 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Renegade Orchestra – 2 Sets 4:30 – 5:30pm and 6:00 – 7:00pm

Sun 3/26 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Crucial Reggae Sundays Irie Dole and special guest DJ LadyRyan (5:30 – 6:30 pm)

Wed 3/30 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – All Female Singer/Songwriters Wednesday Ariana Nicole (4:00pm) Anna Karney (5:00pm) Little Gems (6:00pm)



April 2022

Fri 4/1 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Blue Moon Gypsies – (2 Sets)

Sat 4/2 (12:00 – 4:00 pm) – Show TBD

Sun 4/3 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and DJ Guidance

Wed 4/6 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Singer/Songwriter Wednesday Johnny San Francisco (4:00pm) Kevin North Band (5:00pm) Carry Nation (6:00pm)

Fri 4/8 (4:30 -7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Hobo Paradise (2 Sets)

Sat 4/9 (12:00 – 4:00pm) – Whole Day Circus Event with SF Circus Center

Sun 4/10 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and Special Guests TBD

Wed 4/13 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Singer/Songwriter Wednesday Sara Rodenburg (4:00pm) Alice Austin (5:00pm) Lara Louise (6:00pm)

Fri 4/15 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour – Show TBD

Sat 4/16 (12:00 – 4:00pm) – All City Choir Event – SFUSD

Sun 4/17 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and Special Guests TBD

Sun 4/24 (5:00 pm – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole

Wed 4/27 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Singer/songwriter Wednesday Linda Faye Carson opening (4:00pm) An Evening with Red Hot Shame (2 sets)



May 2022

Sun 5/1 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and special guests

Wed 5/4 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Market to Bandshell Grupo Tribulation (4:00pm) Young & Up Too Late (5:00pm) Analog Dog – produced in association with Sunset Mercantile (6:00pm)

Thurs 5/5 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Peña Toribio presents Cinco De’ Mayo Calle Son (4:00pm) Barrio Manouche (5:00pm) Monreal Latin Blues (6:00pm)

Fri 5/6 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour – Show TBD

Sat 5/7(12:00 – 4:00pm) – Krakaw Jewish Culture Fest Gili Yalo in association with Value Culture

Sun 5/8 (4:30 – 7:30pm ) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and special guests

Wed 5/11 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Singer/songwriter Wednesday District 8 plus more TBD

Fri 5/13 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Punk Funk Mob (4:00pm) San Francisco’s Finest: Pat Wilder Band (5:00pm) Electrofunkadelica feat Shaunna Hall (6:00pm)

Sat 5/14 (12:00 – 4:00pm) – 826 Valencia presents The Storyteller’s Showcase (20th Anniversary Event)

Wed 5/18 (4:00 -7:00 pm ) – Singer/songwriter Wednesday Brendan Earley (4:00pm) Roger Rocha (5:00pm) Dizzy Twin (6:00pm)

Fri 5/20 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour Parlor Tricks (2 Sets)

Sat 5/21 (12:00 – 4:00pm) – Show TBD

Sun 5/22 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and special guests

Wed 5/25 (4:00 – 7:00pm) – Singer/songwriter Wednesday Jonathan Burnside (4:00pm) Jason Crawford (5:00pm) Sammy Patrick Band (6:00pm)

Fri 5/27 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Soul/Jazz/R&B Happy Hour – Show TBD

Sun 5/29 (4:30 – 7:30pm) – Reggae Sunday Crucial featuring DJ– Crucial featuring DJ Irie Dole and special guests



Featured image: @panobug via Instagram