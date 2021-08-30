Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons on social progress, building an endowment and paying it forward
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons’s Texas roots run deep. Born in Grapeland, Simmons moved to Houston’s Fifth Ward with her family when she was a child. Having received a bachelors’ degree from Dillard University in New Orleans before receiving her master’s and doctorate in Romance languages and literatures from Harvard University, Simmons was named president of Smith College in 1995.www.houstonchronicle.com
