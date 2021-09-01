Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

1 dead after shooting near I-94 and Dowling Avenue

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Authorities say a man believed to be in his 30s is dead after being shot early Sunday evening near Dowling Avenue and I-94 in Minneapolis.

According to a release, two adult males were outside their cars on Dowling Avenue near I-94 when one shot the other around 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening. The release says both men then got into separate cars and drove away, with the victim getting on the eastbound ramp to I-94 before going off the road, hitting the meter lights and stopping near the cement center median.

The release says responding officers found the victim had no pulse and was not breathing when they arrived. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

Around 7 p.m., Minneapolis police said in a post on Twitter that eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed as they investigated the homicide, and asked people to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

