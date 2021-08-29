Cancel
Naming Names: Who Wins Washington's 6 Toughest Roster Cuts?

By
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera isn't interested in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-game preseason winning streak. He's not fazed about the 1-2 record entering the start of the new 2021 season. No, Rivera's focus is about finding the right 53 players to make up his roster for Week 1...

NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFL

Ron Rivera Explains Two Key Washington Roster Replacements

No move the Washington Football Team made as the NFL roster deadline approached caused the waves the release of quarterback Cam Newton from the New England Patriots did. Still, there were some cuts on Tuesday from the WFT which could be filed in the 'surprise' column, starting with the release of veteran cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
NFL

The first 53: Projecting the Washington Football Team's active roster as cut day nears

For the first time in years, the Washington Football Team has the welcome problem of building a 53-man roster with a glut of talented players. The return of preseason games allowed Coach Ron Rivera, in his second season, to challenge those on the bubble and gather better information. Some shined and some disappointed, and Rivera noted that, this year, coaches feel as if they know more and are assuming less.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Offers Timeline On Naming Washington’s Starting QB

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has yet to officially name his starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season. While Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to be named the starter, Rivera has offered a timeline on when he’ll make an announcement. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rivera said that...
NFL

Cam Newton released: Ron Rivera responds to speculation of possible reunion in Washington

It was a tough day around the NFL for every player who got the news they'd be released from their respective team as clubs worked to cut down rosters ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, but it was one cut in particular that stole headlines Tuesday: the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton. The move sent shockwaves throughout the league and effectively makes rookie first-round pick Mac Jones the official successor to Tom Brady. For Newton, there are still a few potential landing spots that could make sense for him in 2021 assuming he still wants to play.
NFL

Washington Opens Tuesday by Cutting Three Familiar Names From Its Secondary

Washington cuts three familiar names from its secondary originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team's first three notable cuts on Tuesday all came from its secondary. Cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland and Danny Johnson were both let go, as was safety Jeremy Reaves. That trio of players are all...
NFL
The Associated Press

Washington still has no name but bears higher expectations

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Before Washington gets a new name, Ron Rivera’s team has one more chance to add another division title. After winning the NFC East at 7-9 in Rivera’s first year, Washington faces higher expectations in what should be the final season before a new moniker is unveiled. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to put a veteran quarterback in charge, and it might take a little “FitzMagic” to reach the playoffs again for an organization straddling the line between wanting to win now and building a sustainable contender for the first time in decades.
NFL

Ron Rivera Noticed Cam Newton's Release But Likes What Washington Has at QB

Ron Rivera saw Cam Newton's release but likes Washington's QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In a Tuesday press conference centered around a review of Washington's roster cuts, Ron Rivera admitted he noticed the release of Cam Newton. However, the team's coach didn't seem too interested in shaking up his current group of signal callers in order to bring in one of his most famous ex-players.
NFL

With Washington's 2021 roster set, one thing is clear: It's Ron Rivera's team now

In the 20 months since his hiring, Coach Ron Rivera and his staff have overhauled the football operations of the Washington Football Team. They've turned over many players, coaches, executives and support staff, and earlier this week, as they whittled the roster to an initial 53, Washington looked as far away as ever from the era defined by former team president Bruce Allen.
NFL

WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

The regular season is almost here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. The Washington Football Team's stars continue to rack up national recognition.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

