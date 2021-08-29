KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Is 'Still Struggling With COVID After-Effects'

Despite his recent intense battle with COVID-19, Jonathan Davis, lead singer of the rock band “Korn,” is gutting it out on stage. Davis and his Korn bandmates were in Illinois for their most recent show in Tinley Park, a suburb just outside of Chicago. Davis was obviously still feeling the effects of the coronavirus as he had to several breaks during the performance. During these short breaks, Davis could be sucking in some pure oxygen via a mask and tank present on stage. He also spent most of the performance sitting down on a large, thrown-like chair that appeared on stage just for him. Davis typically has a wide and deep vocal range but struggled to produce his signature voice. Still, he went on to perform the entire show and even told the crowd that he didn’t want to cancel more shows. The heavily popular band has already been forced to cancel several shows due to the deadly pandemic.