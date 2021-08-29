Cancel
Public Health

KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Is 'Still Struggling With COVID After-Effects'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKORN singer Jonathan Davis is "still struggling with COVID after-effects," two weeks after it was announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result of his infection, the band was forced to postpone six dates on its current U.S. tour. Earlier today, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch...

