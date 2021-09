The 2021 NFL preseason schedule is officially into Week 2, and two games will take place on Friday to follow up Thursday's Patriots-Eagles matchup. One of the Friday night matchups will be between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. The visiting Bengals will be Joe Burrow-less for the second week in a row, but they still managed to win without the second-year quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Can Cincinnati get the job done on the road again, or will Washington get its first win of the preseason after falling to the Patriots in Week 1?