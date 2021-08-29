My £500 VW Golf Proved The Mk3 Deserves More Love
Another bangernomics shitbox I just couldn't resist. Was this 24-year-old family car a good purchase or am I just addicted to buying cheap cars? Probably both, in truth... It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon at work. My inbox was empty, and the shop deserted. What harm could come by firing up Facebook marketplace for one quick perusal? I should know by now that I’d just made a rookie mistake. Never use downtime to look for cars you don’t need.www.carthrottle.com
Comments / 0