Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Rams Rookie WR Ready To Help Now?

By Jeremy Brener
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Los Angeles Rams lost in the NFL preseason finale to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, the team began to focus on narrowing its roster down to 53 in preparation for the regular season. One of those 53 players will be rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell, the team's...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Louisville Cardinal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL8newsnow.com

Raiders and Rams ready to renew old Southern California rivalry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For more than a decade, the Raiders and Rams competed in Los Angeles, before both teams left in 1994. The battle continues on Saturday in the Southland. Saturday they meet in the new $5 billion dollar SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The teams have been working...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: LA Rams’ A’Shawn Robinson looks ready for a comeback season

Los Angeles Rams’ 6’4 330 pound defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson is preparing to play a significant role in the 2021 defense. The former Detroit Lion, is entering his second season with the Rams and looks to have an immediately more prominent role with the departure of Michael Brockers who was traded and now finds himself in a Lions uniform.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

All signs point to LA Rams shopping waiver wire for RB help now

The LA Rams entered Organized Training Activities (OTAs) with six healthy running backs. The LA Rams entered training camp with five healthy running backs. Now the LA Rams are facing the 2021 NFL season with only four healthy running backs remaining. That means that the running back roster has already been depleted by a third, a full 33 1/3 percent before the team has even gotten to the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Actually, to be more precise, the Rams running backs have been depleted by a full third before the final preseason game.
Ligonier, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Rams ready for second chance at Year 1 in WPIAL

LIGONIER – After making their return to competition in District 7, Ligonier Valley Rams coach Roger Beitel is viewing his team’s second year in the WPIAL as “Year 1.”. “It’s Year 2, but it’s really kind of Year 1 again,” Beitel said. “We didn’t play Indiana, that game was cancelled. We didn’t play Elizabeth Forward.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams GM Les Snead still not ready to commit to punter Johnny Hekker

Early Wednesday morning Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead spoke with the media. When asked directly by a reporter if the team decided if they’re keeping punter Johnny Hekker, or going with Corey Bojorquez, Snead’s response was:. “That decision’s not been made.”. It’s no secret that Hekker’s 2020 season...
NFLabc17news.com

Rams backup QB Wolford remains ready after appendicitis bout

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — First-team reps are few and far between for Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford. On the occasions he does, such as when Matthew Stafford got a veteran rest day Wednesday, Wolford has to make the most of them, especially after missing time last month because of appendicitis. Wolford usually spends the week leading up to a game playing for the scout team offense, which simulates the opposing team so Los Angeles’ starting defense can get familiar with schemes, plays and tendencies they might see.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Will Aaron Donald get his 100th sack this season?

According to Pro Football Reference, Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald is 14.5 sacks away from 100. In 2020, he had 13.5 sacks. In 2018, his best campaign, AD compiled 20.5 sacks in 16 games, just over an average of 1.25 sacks per game. With the addition of the 17th game this season, Donald would need to average (0.85) one sack per game in order to reach his 100th.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy