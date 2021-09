9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Do you need help or have questions about the B2B Grants? As a designated Community Navigator, we are available to offer free and confidential technical help. Each Tuesday**, August 31 through September 21, our office will have designated staff available to answer questions and help with the application. There is no need to make an appointment - stop by any time between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to get the help you need.