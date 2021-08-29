Kerry Katona felt 'uncomfortable' being happy as she tried on wedding dresses

Kerry Katona has spoken out about her relationship with George Kay, whom she alleged was abusive towards her.The musician married the former rugby league player in 2014 before they divorced in 2017.Speaking to Ant Middleton in the first episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which aired on Sunday, Katona became tearful after failing an aerial walk challenge on the programme, which resulted in her being brought into the interrogation room."I can tell you’re stuck somewhere,” said Middleton, who is the chief instructor on the reality TV show that tests physical and psychological resilience.“I don’t know f***ing where you’re...