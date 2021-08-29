Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Honoring the fallen Americans in Kabul

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper remembers the 13 US service members who were killed in the ISIS-K attack on the Kabul airport.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
830
Followers
22K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Isis#Kabul#State Of The Union#Cnn#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
Worldlincolnnewsnow.com

Local Man Among the Fallen in Kabul Attacks

Thirteen US service members were killed in the suicide assault blasts at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. One of the fallen was Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, who was from the St. Louis area. His father, Mark Schmitz, spoke with St. Louis Radio Today. According to the interview, Lance Cpl. Schmitz had been in Afghanistan for two weeks after being stationed in Jordan for his first deployment.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden may have ended America’s longest war - but he’s handed lots of ammunition to his Republican enemies

Joe Biden often gets emotional when he speaks.When he speaks about the military, or about his son Beau, or about other things that matter to him dearly, he gets particularly animated.On Tuesday, a day after Biden oversaw the final evacuation of US troops and civilians from Afghanistan and in doing so turned the page of two decades of history, he defended his actions.His speech from the White House, that nudged past 25 minutes, was his most impassioned defence yet, not only of the decision to bring those troops home, but of the manner in which he did so.“I was not...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Media continue to blast Biden for leaving Americans in Afghanistan

Mainstream news outlets have called out President Biden for ending the evacuation effort in Afghanistan before bringing every American home. In an interview with ABC News last month, Biden pledged "if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out." Yet, the administration admitted Tuesday that at least 100 Americans did not escape.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Calls Out Jen Psaki Comments: ‘There Are No Doubt Americans Who Feel Stranded in Afghanistan Right Now’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday for comments about the ongoing Afghanistan evacuations. During Monday’s press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden repeatedly misled American public about Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden repeatedly misled the American public about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Fox News review of his public statements reveals. Biden's assurances about how the withdrawal would be conducted, whether the Taliban would seize control of Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled back and whether any Americans would be left behind were all proven wrong.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Republicans press Biden for info on Americans, allies stranded in Afghanistan

More than two dozen Republican lawmakers are demanding President Biden reveal the specific number of Americans, green-card holders and special immigrant visa applicants the administration believes remain stranded in Afghanistan following the chaotic troop withdrawal that completed this week. In a letter signed Thursday, the 26 Republican senators expressed their...
Patriot Ledger

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes honors Lawrence native killed in Kabul attack

BOSTON – An organization that honors fallen U.S. service members from Massachusetts and their families held a memorial service for the Lawrence native who was killed during Thursday's bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Veterans and their families gathered at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston's Seaport District on Saturday to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy