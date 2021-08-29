Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reggae icon and Dub pioneer Lee 'Scratch' Perry dies

By Celebretainment
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reggae legend and Dub pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has died aged 85. The Grammy-winning producer - whose real name was Rainford Hugh Perry - sadly passed away at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, on Sunday morning (29.08.21). Andrew Holness, the country’s prime minister, confirmed the news and sent his...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
830
Followers
22K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Moby
Person
Adrian Sherwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub Music#Reggae#S Band#Jamaica#Noel Holmes Hospital#Congos#Upsetter Records#Gibbs#Duppy Conqueror#Upsetters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Run Of The Mill’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

George Harrison had temporarily quit The Beatles in January 1969, disillusioned with their fraught sessions after witnessing the domestic bliss of The Band and their home studio set-up in Woodstock the previous November. What he saw in New York suggested a cooler, more democratic process was possible. The tensions in which he was mired at that time bore a handful of songs that were at once spiteful yet contemplative, including “I Me Mine” and “Wah Wah.”
MusicWKRC

Rock guitarist Eric Clapton releases apparent anti-vax, anti-mask song

UNDATED (WKRC) - Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Clapton released a new song and music video entitled "This Has Gotta Stop," which appears to be a statement protesting mask and vaccine mandates. It received more than half a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, and the 76-year-old musician...
Musicallmusic.com

Open the Gate: Examining the Impact of Lee "Scratch" Perry

Lee "Scratch" Perry's death is a massive loss on many levels, but perhaps the most overwhelming aspect of it is realizing how much a single person can transform music on the whole. There have been numerous books, films, and other media documenting the Jamaican producer's biographical information, so I'll keep that to a minimum, but for those unaware; Lee Perry was born Rainford Hugh Perry in Kendal, Jamaica in 1936. By his teenage years he had left school and started recording reggae and ska tracks for various labels, eventually launching his own label, studio, and solo career by the late ‘60s. Perry, nicknamed "Scratch," or "The Upsetter," developed a one-of-a-kind production sound that graced not just a wide swath of landmark reggae records, but also breathed weird life into productions from rock and punk acts. He was active without stopping for for over sixty years, and before he died at age 85 on August 29, 2021, his boundless creative approach helped lay the foundation for many tangents of reggae, as well as what germinated into hip hop, electronic music, post-punk, noise, and much more. Modern pop production is still catching up to ideas Perry played with decades earlier. Even if you've never heard a note of music Lee Perry was involved with, the odds are good that you're a fan of something that stems from ground he broke.
CelebritiesBillboard

Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Capitol Session '73': How the Lost Footage Came to Light

In 1989, British filmmaker, archivist and historian Martin Disney was asked by Polygram -- who had recently purchased Island Records -- to sift through extensive footage of Bob Marley and The Wailers in preparation for the Marley documentary Time Will Tell. While combing through piles of footage in various formats, Disney was especially intrigued by a three-minute segment of 16mm black and white film, without sound or labeling, featuring an early '70s performance by The Wailers.
Theater & Dancenohoartsdistrict.com

The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker”

A review of The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker” album produced by Grammy nominated producer Picstitch. What could be more summer than Reggae I ask you!? The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker” is a celebration of the iconic Reggae artist Bunny Walker, an original member of Bob Marley’s Wailers. Grammy...
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden, Bob Marley and Steven Bernstein‘s Millennial Territory Orchestra. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Lifestylemyq105.com

September Music Birthdays

If you were born in September, take a look to see you share your special day with!. Gloria, who grew to fame singing with Miami Sound Machine, was born in 1957. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) She also shares her birthday with Barry Gibb, who was born in 1946. Keanu...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Bridget Caldwell

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Singer-songwriter Bridget Caldwell does not come from a musical family. They loved music, but did not play or create music. Her mother had “exquisite” taste in music and would play anything from Bonnie Raitt and Hank Williams to Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald. Caldwell said she has...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Paul & Linda McCartney’s ‘Ram’ @50: Macca Magic or Puerile Pop?

Ram, on the other hand, was an attempt to flex his musical muscle through the use of ornate arrangements and a group of hired hands, plucked mostly from the New York studio scene, where the sessions were based. While the album was mostly packed with catchy melodies in true Macca tradition, it was widely derided as being too cloy, too cutesy and wholly inundated with puerile pop and pretension. The fact that Linda McCartney was given equal billing didn’t help matters either; possessing questionable musical ability, her role was confined to that of a backing vocalist. Yet even that limited exposure didn’t deter the criticism. Instead, it simply amplified the antagonism by underscoring the self-conscious over-indulgence that pervaded the effort overall.
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Kiefer Sutherland

Dawn feat. Tony Orlando – ‘Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree’. “It was on the radio a lot. My mum hated it. She was very opposed to the Vietnam War and hated the connotations of that song.”. The first song I fell in love with. Elton John...
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Nigel Kennedy collects his bus pass

The bad-boy violinist has broken a long silence with this message:. Ladies, Gentlemen, and other types of people, it’s been a while…. Since the beginning of schlockdown life hasn’t been a total waste of time. I wrote my first book after also having finished writing my first violin concerto ‘Für Ludwig Van’. I played it a few times last month and it went down muvvafukkin killadilla with the orchestras and audiences that I played it for.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy