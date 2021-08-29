Badgers football team makes strides with Shaun Snee's new strength program

Faion Hicks didn’t have to think long about the benefits he’s felt from the changes made to the University of Wisconsin football team’s strength program this offseason. “Shoot, I’m healthy. That’s something,” Hicks said. “I can say we haven’t really had many guys go down this camp, which is a good thing, especially with a lot of soft-tissue injuries. That’s was kind of good to see. Everybody noticed it like, wow, we have a lot more guys healthy than we did in the past. So that’s a testament to what coach Snee did in the offseason.”