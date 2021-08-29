Cancel
Reggae icon and Dub pioneer Lee 'Scratch' Perry dies

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Reggae icon and Dub pioneer Lee 'Scratch' Perry dies. Bob Marley and Sir Paul McCartney collaborator, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, has passed away.

The Press

The Press

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

