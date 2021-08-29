Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why We Think [Spoiler] Is One of ‘The Walking Dead’ Reapers

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most controversial storylines from the 'bonus episodes' just might have a deeper meaning this season.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
830
Followers
22K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Episodes#Spoiler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Maggie’s mission

As you prepare for The Walking Dead season 11 episode 2, do you want a better sense as to what’s coming up next? Rest assured that Maggie’s story is going to move into high gear. (Warning: There are some spoilers for what lies ahead within this piece!) In the premiere...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Recap: Tunnel Vision — Plus, Wait, Could That Really Have Been [Spoiler]?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, please exit in an orderly fashion. As it began its 11th and final season Sunday, The Walking Dead took pains to ensure that even the most jaded, seen-it-all viewer got an eyeful of something new — and I don’t just mean potential zombie straphangers, either. No, in “Acheron, Part I,” we got a gander at walkers doing something they never had before (not to my recollection, anyway… not en masse). The episode also returned a Big Bad to villainous form, revealed the...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: Off-Track Betting — Plus, Rest in Pieces, [Spoiler]

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, exit stage left. As if it wasn’t bad enough that Sunday’s claustrophobic Walking Dead brought back memories of rush hour on the subway, it also stuck a fork in not one but two characters — one of whose name we only recently remembered and the other of whose we just found out. So yeah, OK, maybe our investment in them was on the low side. The episode still managed to bring to a head — and at least for the moment resolve...
TV SeriesComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow: [SPOILER] Dies in "There Will Be Brood"

Tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "There Will Be Brood," was a bit of a bloodbath. Now, it's a superhero show, and a time-travel show, so we'll see how many of those people will stay dead...but so far things, look pretty dire. Going into the season finale next week, the makeup of the team is looking very different...and history itself hangs in the balance after a catastrophic mission in the 1920s changed the destiny of one Legend and endangered the present of another. And, as you might expect given that last few episodes, a lot of the fault for it can be laid at the feet of one Legend.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Devastated As What If…? Kills Off [SPOILERS] Yet Again

Disney Plus premiered the third episode of Marvel’s What If…? today, revealing another alternate timeline where the story took an unexpected turn. And this week’s episode was definitely the bleakest universe the Watcher has revealed so far. This one imagined a world where the Avengers never came together, as they were all assassinated across a single week by a mysterious killer with a vendetta against Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Ozark Season 4: Why [SPOILER]’s Death Wasn’t Wendy’s Fault

Season 4 of Ozark is in the works, with filming now underway, though no release date for the Netflix series has been set. Makers Season 4 will be split into two parts, and it will also serve as the series’ conclusion, with everything coming to a close. It’s not all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy