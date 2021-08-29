Sen. Murphy: U.S. airstrike 'speaks to the danger' in Kabul right now

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene occupies a weird liminal space within the conservative political power matrix. As a lone representative for the minority party who's been stripped of her House committee seats, Greene's parliamentary clout is minimal. But what the freshman representative lacks in congressional leverage, she makes up for with her oversized role as the scion of, and figurehead for, a post-Trump Republican Party — one defined by lunacy, bigotry, and bombast, which she is able to channel and focus through her ability to be utterly shameless in the pursuit of attention and outrage.