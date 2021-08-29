Sen. Murphy: U.S. airstrike 'speaks to the danger' in Kabul right now
On CNN's State of the Union, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to reports the US carried out an airstrike against an ISIS-K suicide bomber in Kabul.www.thepress.net
On CNN's State of the Union, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to reports the US carried out an airstrike against an ISIS-K suicide bomber in Kabul.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0