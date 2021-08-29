Cancel
Celebrities

Elf, Up and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Ed Asner has died

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Elf, Up and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Ed Asner has died. Acting legend Ed Asner, best known for his roles in 'Elf', 'Up', and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show', has passed away at the age of 91.

