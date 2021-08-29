Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jake Bugg: I threw my ego in the bin years ago

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Bugg has admitted he quickly learned it wasn't "healthy" for his career or music to have an "ego".

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
832
Followers
22K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bugg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu secret sets confirmed for Reading Festival

Secret sets from Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu have been confirmed for Reading Festival today (August 29). The final day of Reading & Leeds kicked off this afternoon, with the southern edition of the event set to see huge sets from Blossoms, Yungblud, Holly Humberstone, Girl In Red and more.
Musicguitar.com

“It’s easy to get an ego, but I’ve chucked that in the bin”: Jake Bugg goes pop on new album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning

“It may be seen as a dirty word by some people, but the truth is we all love a good pop song,” begins Jake Bugg, explaining the inspiration behind his fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. A striking departure 10 years into the Nottingham singer-songwriter’s career, it sees him embracing his love of the Bee Gees, ABBA and Supertramp, with the guitar often operating from the shadows. “I just feel like at the moment guitar solos seem a little traditional,” he continues. “I wasn’t big on having too many on this record.”
Musiccoolhunting.com

Angel Olsen: Eyes Without a Face (Billy Idol Cover)

From Aisles, her EP of ’80s covers, Angel Olsen’s version of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face” (from his 1983 album Rebel Yell) turns the already brooding ballad into a dark, spacey dirge. While it’s dramatic, Olsen’s version of the tune feels softer (partly because she removed Idol’s sing-rap and replaces it with a muffled spoken-word) but remains mostly faithful to the original.
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Rory Gallagher’s Debut Solo Release Gets a ‘Taste-ty’ Expanded Reissue on its 50th Anniversary

Those charged with keeping Irish blues/rock guitarist Rory Gallagher’s memory not just alive but elevated since his untimely death in 1995 have done a superb job. A steady stream of Gallagher releases after his passing (at just 48 years old) includes the usual live music, previously unreleased studio recordings, and the like, all expertly packaged and, unlike some of his gone-before-their-time peers, of the highest quality.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Not3s Shares "3 Th3 Album" Ft. AJ Tracey & More

Since 2017, Not3s has been one of the most promising young hitmakers out of the UK. The artist has gained prominence across international markets, outside of the UK, with collaborations alongside Mabel, as well as his own records like "Aladdin" and "My Lover." After dropping two EPs in his career, he finally delivered his debut album on Friday titled, 3 Th3 Album. Stacked with 15 songs, the rapper's new project is a polished and refined version of the style that he's popularized over his career. Plus, he enlists a few heavyhitters for help. AJ Tracey slides on "One More Time" while "Don't Rush" hitmakers Young T & Bugsey are featured on "Boom Bam." Other features on the project include Tiwa Savage, Avelino, and SUSPECT.
Musicrock947.com

Damon Albarn releases new ‘Nearer the Fountain’ solo song, “Particles”

Damon Albarn has shared a new song called “Particles,” a track off the Gorillaz and Blur frontman’s upcoming solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. “Particles” is the closing number off of Nearer the Fountain, and mirrors the album’s opening title track by also including the...
MusicNME

Tiësto fan’s ashes fired from a confetti cannon at Creamfields festival

The ashes of a late fan of Tiësto were fired from a confetti cannon during the DJ’s headlining set at Creamfields festival in Daresbury last week. According to a BBC report, 30-year old EDM fan Stuart Mitchell had taken his life in July, leaving behind a three-year-old son. Mitchell had purchased tickets to attend the festival, but his tickets were sold after his death to help fund his funeral.
Musicwpr.org

Swindle (Feat. Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner & JNR Williams), 'LOST'

Swindle smoothly traverses jazz, hip-hop, grime, soul, electronic and R&B, for a sound that encapsulates the diversity of Black music across the U.K. His 2019 album No More Normal was one of that year's best, and now he returns with The New World on Oct. 29. Featuring Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner and JNR Williams, its first single "LOST" also features Femi and TJ Koleoso from the U.K. jazz quintet Ezra Collective. A future funk masterpiece with amazing wordplay between Kojey and Loyle, it's a track you'll want to keep on repeat for weeks.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Annie Mac to present the Hyundai Mercury Prize to 2021 winner

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize has added former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac as a guest presenter. Annie Mac is set to announce the winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. The former BBC Radio 1 DJ - who is also a member of the judging panel - will be appearing on stage at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on September 9 to unveil the prestigious awards ceremony's 'Album of the Year'.
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Nigel Kennedy collects his bus pass

The bad-boy violinist has broken a long silence with this message:. Ladies, Gentlemen, and other types of people, it’s been a while…. Since the beginning of schlockdown life hasn’t been a total waste of time. I wrote my first book after also having finished writing my first violin concerto ‘Für Ludwig Van’. I played it a few times last month and it went down muvvafukkin killadilla with the orchestras and audiences that I played it for.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Franky Wah, Carl Cox unite for ‘We Are One’

Franky Wah has returned with a new single, “We Are One,” and this time, he’s teaming up with the legendary Carl Cox. Creating a cascading sound that could fit into a video game or retro movie montage, “We Are One” blends the best of Wah and Cox. “We Are One”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy